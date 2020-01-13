Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Varicose Vein Treatment Market By Types (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation & Stripping), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician's Office), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market research report predicts that the global varicose vein treatment market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The treatment methods for varicose veins have transformed over the time due to recent alertness of cosmetic contemplations & the way they can disturb the superiority of life along with the advancements of innovative treatments & ambulatory care services. Varicose veins worry over 40 million individuals in the US, with about 50% of varicose vein patients having a family history.



Increasing prevalence of varicose veins and the growing geriatric population are among the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment procedure and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the market.



The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from Syneron, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, Energist Group, Medtronic Plc, and Sciton Inc.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool, an increase in the number of surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.



By Type

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation & Stripping

Sclerotherapy held the largest share in the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The market is likely to shift toward the non-invasive treatment technique during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician's Office

The hospital's segment holds a significant share among other end-users in the market and is also the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and excellent reimbursement facilities.



Competitive Analysis



Surgical procedures for varicose veins are likely to experience significant changes in the foreseeable future; non-invasive alternatives have mainly overtaken surgery. In the recent past, the preference for non-invasive surgery has accelerated due to the possibility of infections involved with invasive surgery.

High-intensity focused ultrasound is one of the latest treatment options for varicose veins and venous reflux disease. This innovative technology has been used for non-invasive tissue ablation in other therapeutic instances, and hence, there is a strong possibility of it being effective in veins.



Key Vendors

Syneron

AngioDynamics

biolitec AG

Energist Group

Medtronic Plc

Sciton Inc.

Key Competitive Facts

The market is shifting toward less invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins.

The varicose vein treatment cost is high and the reimbursement scenario is very inconsistent.

Report Benefits



The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the varicose vein treatment market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player's initiatives, and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market.

Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.



Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the varicose vein treatment market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the varicose vein treatment market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the varicose vein treatment market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behaviour of the consumers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition - Infoholic Research

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Ablation Devices



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Varicose Veins

5.1.1.2 Increase in the Elderly Population

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of the Treatment Procedure

5.1.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.3.2 Raising Patient Awareness Regarding the Treatment

5.1.3.3 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.2 Key Stakeholders



6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Endovenous Ablation

6.3 Sclerotherapy

6.4 Surgical Ligation and Stripping



7 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Physician's Clinics



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2.1 Overview

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 AngioDynamics

10.2 biolitec AG

10.3 Energist Group

10.4 Syneron

10.5 Medtronic PLC (Covidien PLC)

10.6 Sciton Inc.



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Lumenis

11.2 BTG International Ltd.

11.3 Eufoton s.r.l.

11.4 Dornier MedTech

11.5 Merz Aesthetics

11.6 Teleflex (Vascular Solutions)



