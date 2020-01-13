New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smartphone Power Management IC Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834259/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of smartphone power management IC in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. In 2019, the premium range segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies such as AI, gesture recognition, haptics and others in premium-range phones will play a significant role in the premium range segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smartphone power management IC market report looks at factors such as growing Internet penetration and data traffic, integration of advanced technologies in smartphones, and the rising adoption of smartphones. However, increasing complexity in PMIC design, the trade war between US and China, and battery fuel gauge accuracy problem in smartphones may hamper the growth of the smartphone power management IC industry over the forecast period.



Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Overview

Integration of advanced technologies in smartphones

Smartphone OEMs are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as AI, facial recognition, HMI, sensor fusion technologies, and virtual assistants to improve user experience. The increasing integration of such technologies adversely impacts the performance of smartphones. The use of HMI technologies such as gesture recognition and facial recognition in smartphones is increasing the adoption of advanced sensor technologies in smartphone cameras. The trend of incorporating 3D depth-sensing cameras in smartphones is encouraging several 3D camera sensor manufacturers to expand their production capacities. Hence, the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global smartphone power management IC market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Miniaturization of semiconductor devices

The integration of multiple technologies in smartphones is leading to the incorporation of multiple features on a single platform. The integration of many functionalities in smartphones has compelled smartphone manufacturers to reduce the size of semiconductor components deployed in small board space. This has increased the use of PMICs as they enable the integration of multiple functions into a single chip, which results in more efficient use of board space and system power. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smartphone power management IC market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smartphone power management IC manufacturers, that include Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Also, the smartphone power management IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

