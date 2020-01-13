Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRS & FATCA Compliance & Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This practical 1 day course provides a thorough examination of both regimes, presenting a comparative review and analysis of key differences and common areas. You will learn about the requirements and solutions for complying with both regimes as well as about the key classifications, definitions and evaluations. Conducted by a practitioner who worked on FATCA and CRS implementation projects at some of the major institutions the course provides real-life examples and and case studies.



The introduction of US FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax by imposing a 30% withholding tax penalty, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. This regulation has spread and triggered similar initiatives on a global level and in particularl the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a wider global tax transparency initiative.



In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI). On May 6, 2014, forty-seven countries tentatively agreed on the CRS initiative, an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes automatically in conformation with the standard. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far ambitious reach.



By the end of the programme you will have a solid understanding of:

Understand the scope and impact of FATCA/CRS reporting

Differences and similarities between different reporting standards

Learn about customer identification and classification

Learn the best practices in complying with FATCA/CRS

Implementation of FATCA/CRS framework

The best reporting practices

Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data

Implementation challenges and key success factors

Key Topics Covered



9.00 a.m. Course starts

Background to the FATCA/CRS reporting requirements

Why FATCA/CRS was created and the reasoning in establishing the requirements

How FATCA/CRS impacts the Financial Services Industry

Review of AEI (Automatic Exchange of Information) regimes FATCA (US Foreign Account Tax Compliance ACT), CDOT (Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar Regulations), CRS (Common Reporting Standard) and DAC (EU Directive on Administrative Cooperation in Tax Matters)

Reporting timelines across FATCA/CRS Initiatives

Scope of FATCA/CRS

Review of Financial Accounts in scope and exemptions

Identifying Reportable Accounts

Customer identification and classification process

Critical categories of customers and counterparties

Due diligence process (documentation, evidence, retention, self-certification, aggregation, change of circumstances)

The purpose of the Rulemap and its general impact

Verification of compliance and anti-avoidance

Supporting documentation best practices in working with and complying with FATCA/CRS requirements

Governance: roles & responsibilities

Reporting solutions considerations

Key parameters for decision making

Business model consideration

Data Standards and importance of Reference Data

Project setup, milestones, attention points

Controls over CRS Reporting

Reconciliation

Key success factors for delivering FATCA/CRS

FATCA/CRS implementation challenges: governance, IT infrastructure, data aggregation and reporting practices

5.00 p.m. Course ends

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1srne

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900