This practical 1 day course provides a thorough examination of both regimes, presenting a comparative review and analysis of key differences and common areas. You will learn about the requirements and solutions for complying with both regimes as well as about the key classifications, definitions and evaluations. Conducted by a practitioner who worked on FATCA and CRS implementation projects at some of the major institutions the course provides real-life examples and and case studies.
The introduction of US FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax by imposing a 30% withholding tax penalty, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. This regulation has spread and triggered similar initiatives on a global level and in particularl the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a wider global tax transparency initiative.
In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI). On May 6, 2014, forty-seven countries tentatively agreed on the CRS initiative, an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes automatically in conformation with the standard. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far ambitious reach.
