

Company Announcement no. 48 – 2019

Copenhagen, January 13th, 2020

GreenMobility enters Belgium and prepares to launch in a joint venture

GreenMobility A/S establishes itself in Belgium, where GreenMobility has just been granted a parking- and car sharing permit from the City of Antwerp and by that a clear support from the city council who sees a strong potential in shared electric vehicles, that will reduce private cars and improve the environment.

GreenMobility A/S will launch its electric car sharing service in a joint venture with local partners.

Based on the previously announced LOI and through a market analysis, GreenMobility A/S has assessed that the Belgian market holds a significant potential and therefore decided to enter Belgium in a joint venture with its local partner Deurnese Transportmaatschappij NV (DTM).

GreenMobility A/S’s strategy will increasingly be to establish itself with own local operation, through wholly or partly owned subsidiaries that will operate the local city, rather than franchise partnerships. This establishment is in line with the strategy, where GreenMobility A/S already operates Copenhagen & Aarhus in Denmark, and in the beginning of 2020 also Malmö and Göteburg in Sweden.

With its Belgian partners, GreenMobility A/S has established GreenMobility NV in Belgium, where GreenMobility A/S has the majority shareholding and where managing director Steve Wan Avermaet will manage the daily operations.

The aim of this structure is to bring the significant local experience together with the knowledge and experience GreenMobility A/S can add with their electric shared cars, marketing concepts, brand, risk management and the combined tech platform.

GreenMobility A/S’s service in Antwerp will have an expected start in the Spring of 2020, where a fleet of up to 350 EV’s will be built up.

“We see Belgium as a strong and fast-growing market for electric car sharing, which with a clear political focus and financial support for EV’s, gives the optimal opportunity for a fast market entry and an interesting business model, specifically in the region of Flandern, as our first geographical focus area, which will be followed by a launch plan for Gent and Brussels” says Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO of GreenMobility A/S.

