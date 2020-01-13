New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Camera Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Endoscopy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endoscopy will reach a market size of US$54.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$597.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canon, Inc.; Carestream Health, Inc.; Carl Zeiss AG; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Leica Microsystems GmbH; Olympus Corporation; Richard Wolf GmbH; Smith & Nephew PLC; Sony Corporation; Stryker Corporation; Topcon Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Camera Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Medical Camera Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Medical Camera Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Endoscopy (Camera Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Endoscopy (Camera Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Endoscopy (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Surgery (Camera Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Surgery (Camera Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Surgery (Camera Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Dermatology (Camera Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Dermatology (Camera Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Dermatology (Camera Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Dental (Camera Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Dental (Camera Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Dental (Camera Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: CMOS (Sensor) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: CMOS (Sensor) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: CMOS (Sensor) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: CCD (Sensor) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: CCD (Sensor) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: CCD (Sensor) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Medical Camera Market in the United States by Camera

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown

by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Medical Camera Market in the United States by Sensor:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown

by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Medical Camera Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Medical Camera Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Medical Camera Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Medical Camera Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Medical Camera Market by Sensor: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Camera Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Medical Camera Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Medical Camera Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Medical Camera Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Medical Camera Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025

Table 59: Medical Camera Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Medical Camera Market in France by Camera Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by Camera

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Medical Camera Market in France by Sensor: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Medical Camera Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Medical Camera Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Medical Camera Market by Sensor: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Medical Camera: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Medical Camera Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Medical Camera Market Share Analysis

by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Medical Camera: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Medical Camera Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Medical Camera Market Share Analysis

by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Medical Camera Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Medical Camera Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Medical Camera Market in Russia by Camera Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Medical Camera Market in Russia by Sensor: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown

by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025

Table 101: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown

by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific by Camera

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific by Sensor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Medical Camera Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Medical Camera Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Medical Camera Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by

Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Medical Camera Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Medical Camera Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Medical Camera Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 129: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Camera:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share

Analysis by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Camera:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share

Analysis by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Medical Camera Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Medical Camera Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Medical Camera Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Medical Camera Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Medical Camera Market by Camera

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Medical Camera Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Medical Camera Market by Sensor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Medical Camera Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025

Table 149: Medical Camera Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Medical Camera Market in Brazil by Camera Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Medical Camera Market in Brazil by Sensor: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Medical Camera Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Medical Camera Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Latin America by

Camera Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market Share

Breakdown by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Latin America by

Sensor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market Share

Breakdown by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market by

Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 175: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market by

Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Medical Camera Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Medical Camera Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Medical Camera Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025

Table 188: Medical Camera Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market by Sensor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Medical Camera Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Medical Camera Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Medical Camera Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Sensor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Medical Camera Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 201: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Market Share

Breakdown by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Market Share

Breakdown by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Medical Camera Market in Africa by Camera Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Medical Camera Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Medical Camera Market in Africa by Sensor: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CANON

CARESTREAM HEALTH

CARL ZEISS AG

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

RICHARD WOLF GMBH

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

SONY CORPORATION

STRYKER CORPORATION

TOPCON CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001