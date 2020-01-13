New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833488/?utm_source=GNW

Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in China, Japan, Thailand, The Philippines, and rest of APAC. In 2019, the ophthalmic lens segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and high scratch resistance will play a significant role in the ophthalmic lens segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for contact lenses and eyeglasses in APAC, expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC, and increasing awareness and medical campaigns for eyecare in developing countries. However, increasing competition leading to pricing pressure, increasing preference for corrective refractive surgeries, and macroeconomic factors may hamper the growth of the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines industry over the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC: Overview

Expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC

Market players are focusing on increasing their production activities due to the growing demand for precision optics and ophthalmic lenses products among consumers. Vendors are hence, making heavy investments for the expansion of their production capacities and installation of new and advanced precision optics and ophthalmic lenses manufacturing machines. This is encouraging eyeglass lens manufacturing companies such as Philippines-based subsidiary of Hoya Corp. and Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to open new manufacturing facilities. Thus, the expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC will help the market register a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Adoption of new materials impacting machine manufacturers in optics industry

The emergence of new optical materials such as silicon has minimized the use rare earth materials and heavy metals for the manufacture of ophthalmic lens and precision optics. The advances in optical materials and introduction of new materials such as high-index plastic materials, composite materials, and high-definition materials are leading to the development of new machines for processing the lenses made of such materials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines manufacturers, that include Bühler AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., Hanil Vacuum Co. Ltd., Lenstech Opticals Pvt. Ltd., Luneau Technology Group, MEI Srl, Satisloh AG, Schneider GmbH & Co. KG, Schunk GmbH, and TOSHIBA MACHINE Co. Ltd.

Also, the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities

