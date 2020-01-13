New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Biomaterials Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833487/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the bone grafts segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative grafts and technological advances will play a significant role in the bone grafts segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental biomaterials market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental conditions, new product launches, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, high costs associated with medicinal procedures, presence of substitutes and lack of awareness in developing countries, and stringent regulations and complications with dental bone grafts may hamper the growth of the dental biomaterials industry over the forecast period.



Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental conditions

There is a growing prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases owing to changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions will lead to the expansion of the global dental biomaterials market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Technological advances and innovations in dental biomaterials

Digital technology and diagnostic tools such as CAD/CAM, digitally assisted treatment planning for implant surgery/restorations, and caries diagnosis tools have shifted dentistry to a new level. The application of artificial intelligence (Al) is expected to have a significant impact on dental care, which will open a range of applications for dental biomaterials. New grafts and molecules with biomimetic and biological properties play a crucial role in the functional rehabilitation of bone defects. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dental biomaterials market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Biomatlante SA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Geistlich Pharma AG, Henry Schein Inc., Medtronic Plc, Straumann Holding AG, Tissue Regenix Group Plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the dental biomaterials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

