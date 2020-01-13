New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833486/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs, coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global beer market report looks at factors such as rising demand for beer in emerging economies, increasing demand for premium beers, and the growth of online retailing. However, the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages, concerns about health, and intense competition in the market may hamper the growth of the beer industry over the forecast period.



Global Beer Market: Overview

Increasing demand for premium beers

The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers will lead to the expansion of the global beer market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for low-alcohol beer

Low-alcohol beer refers to beer that has low alcohol content, by volume (ABV), but is high on flavor. The ABV limit defined for low-alcohol beer is 3.5%-3.6%. The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension, owing to the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has increased awareness about healthy diets. Therefore, some countries have witnessed a decline or slow growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. This has driven several established international brands to launch low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global beer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer manufacturers, that include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

