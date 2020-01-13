New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Gensets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Vessels will reach a market size of US$236.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$360.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins India Ltd.; Deutz AG; Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.; Kohler Co.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG; Sole Diesel; Valley Power Systems; Wartsila Corporation; Yanmar Co., Ltd.





MARINE GENSETS MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Marine Gensets

Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook

Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth

Diesel Fuel Dominates Market

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Gensets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kohler Power Systems (USA)

MAN Energy Solutions (Germany)

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. (the Netherlands)

Solé Diesel (Spain)

Volvo Penta (Sweden)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Marine Gensets

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2011 through 2018

World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes, Influencing Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market

World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for the Years 2017 through 2020

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs

Offshore Exploration & Production Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the FPSO Industry

A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects Worldwide

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market

Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to Achieve Energy Savings

Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy Efficiency

Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review

Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected Starters

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent for Diesel Gensets

Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Gensets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Marine Gensets Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Marine Gensets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Gas Fuel (Fuel) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Gas Fuel (Fuel) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Gas Fuel (Fuel) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 25: United States Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Marine Gensets Market in the United States by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Marine Gensets Market in the United States by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Vessel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Marine Gensets Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Marine Gensets Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Marine Gensets Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Marine Gensets Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Marine Gensets Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 49: European Marine Gensets Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Marine Gensets Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Marine Gensets Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Marine Gensets Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 56: Marine Gensets Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Marine Gensets Market in France by Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Marine Gensets Market in France by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Marine Gensets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Marine Gensets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Marine Gensets Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Marine Gensets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Marine Gensets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Vessel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Marine Gensets Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Marine Gensets Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Marine Gensets Market in Russia by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Marine Gensets Market in Russia by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 98: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific by Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Marine Gensets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Marine Gensets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Vessel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Marine Gensets Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Marine Gensets Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Marine Gensets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Marine Gensets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 126: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Marine Gensets Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 139: Middle East Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Vessel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 141: Marine Gensets Market in Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Middle East Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 144: Marine Gensets Market in Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AFRICA

Table 145: African Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Marine Gensets Market in Africa by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 147: African Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: African Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Marine Gensets Market in Africa by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 150: African Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION





1. ABB LTD. 2. ANGLO BELGIAN CORPORATION NV 3. BETA MARINE LTD. 4. CATERPILLAR INC. 5. CK POWER 6. COELMO SPA 7. CUMMINS, INC. CUMMINS INDIA LTD. 8. ETTES POWER MACHINERY CO., LTD. 9. F.LLI. STAMEGNA SRL 10. FISCHER PANDA GMBH FISCHER PANDA FISCHER PANDA UK LTD. 11. FRONTIER POWER PRODUCTS LTD. 12. G&M TEX LTD. 13. GAMESA ELECTRIC 14. GE POWER CONVERSION 15. GENESAL ENERGY (GENERADORES EUROPEOS SA) 16. KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS 17. KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA 18. KZ ENERJI COZUMLERI VE DIS TIC. LTD. STI. 19. LINDENBERG-ANLAGEN GMBH 20. MAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS SE MAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS FRANCE 21. MARELLI MOTORI SPA 22. MASE GENERATORS SPA MASE GENERATORS OF NORTH AMERICA, LLC 23. MER EQUIPMENT INC. 24. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. MITSUBISHI TURBOCHARGER AND ENGINE EUROPE B.V. 25. MTU ONSITE ENERGY 26. NIDEC INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS 27. NOGVA MOTORFABRIKK AS 28. NORTHERN LIGHTS, INC. 29. POLAR POWER INC. 30. POWER HOUSE AB 31. REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION 32. REMDIESEL LTD. 33. SCAM MARINE D.O.O. 34. SEAWASP 35. SOCIETE INTERNATIONALE DES MOTEURS BAUDOUIN 36. SOLE DIESEL 37. THERMO KING CORPORATION 38. VOLPI TECNO ENERGIA 39. VOLVO PENTA 40. WARTSILA CORPORATION 41. WEICHAI HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD. 42. WHISPERPOWER B.V. 43. YANMAR CO., LTD. 44. ZENORO 45. ZWART TECHNIEK



