The "Intelligent Automation Market By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts that the global intelligent automation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market for intelligent automation is determined by the increased interest among enterprises to make internal processes fast and delight customer expectations.



Intelligent automation is changing the manufacturing industry and business processes for all industries. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, intelligent automation technologies are leveraging the power of sensors and software bots to automate various manual activities.



Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global intelligent automation market. The key players in the intelligent automation market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Key Vendors



UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

BMC Software

Fix Stream

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Market Segmentation



By Component

Platform

Services

Deployment and Integration

Maintenance and Support

Consulting

The services segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. Consulting services, among services, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By Application

Business Process Automation

Industrial Automation

IT Infrastructure Automation

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 with industrial automation, and BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025 with substantial adoption of RPA and AIOps.



Research Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent automation market. Intelligent automation combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for consumers and enterprises to use automation technologies to reduce manual workloads.



It analyzes enterprise work environment, processes, priority to offer best-in-class features for the users that help in optimizing the overall business operations. The transformational capabilities of intelligent automation are revolutionizing how enterprises function and manage their business activities.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 By Component - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Platform

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Deployment and Integration

5.3.2 Maintenance and Support

5.3.3 Consulting



6 By Application - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Business Processes Automation

6.3 Industrial Automation

6.4 IT Infrastructure Automation



7 By Vertical - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

7.6 Energy and Utilities

7.7 Others



8 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 UiPath

10.2 Automation Anywhere

10.3 Blue Prism

10.4 BMC Software

10.5 Fix Stream

10.6 Deloitte

10.7 Accenture

10.8 Cognizant

10.9 TCS

10.10 EY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iss2nk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

