Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive strategic intelligence tracking advertising revenues & growth, and consumer time spent with OOH media by media platform, channel, venue & country
Global Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2019 is the 11th edition in this groundbreaking industry benchmark series, which set the standard for comprehensive, in-depth market intelligence on digital and traditional OOH media upon it's inaugurally released in 2007. The new 2019 edition remains the only primary research source providing credible and consistent econometric data tracking the industry's key performance indicators - advertising spending and consumer exposure time - by platform, channel, country, and venue.
The research analysts use their econometric methodology to do the hard work you don't have time to do, delivering original and consistent datasets, market sizing, PEST trend analysis and growth projections with the most breadth and depth available, making it easier for you to harness vital strategic intelligence for effective business planning.
This is why the world's leading industry stakeholders - from C-level media executives and trusted management consultants to investment professionals and media buyers - count on the Global OOH Media Forecast to deliver the critical data and insights you need to make smarter business decisions.
This unparalleled coverage of the global OOH media industry includes digital OOH (DOOH) media, such as place-based video networks, digital billboards and other digital signage that deliver content and advertising to consumers via indoor venues and outdoor locations like cinema, roadside, retail, transit, healthcare, corporate, education and entertainment, among others.
The research also covers traditional OOH media, such as static billboards, street furniture and transit posters, as well as ambient OOH media, including ads placed on objects, non-traditional vehicles, and in unique locations.
The research shows that OOH media is one of the fastest-growing ad-supported media in both operator revenues and consumer exposure time, compared with decelerating growth among many traditional media platforms. With consumers increasingly accessing media outside their homes and the rise of ad-skipping and ad-blocking technologies, brands are increasingly turning to OOH to engage target consumers near the point of decision.
But with economic uncertainty, technological disruption and increasingly mobile consumers, are you prepared to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape? It's never been more important to have reliable and actionable market research to ensure you're equipped to make the best strategic decisions.
To help you accomplish your goals, this report various key features and benefits in the new Global OOH Media Forecast 2019, including:
OOH Data & Analysis:
Countries Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzgufy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: