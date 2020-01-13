Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $432.6 billion by 2025, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the medical device market looks good with opportunities in the hospital and homecare sectors. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, technological development, growing aging population, and chronic diseases.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the medical device industry, include increasing use of AI-Optimized medical device, increasing acceptance of wearable medical devices, growing use of miniaturized medical devices, and growing adoption 3D-Printing in medical devices.

Some of the medical devices companies profiled in this report include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Cardinal Health and others.

The study includes the medical device market size and forecast for the medical device market through 2025, segmented by application, function, end-use, and region.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that cardiovascular device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, inactive lifestyle, and poor eating habits.



Within the medical device market, diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, and surgical are the major function segments. The surgical device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to an increasing number of surgical procedures, a growing aging population, and an increase in the incidence of several chronic diseases.



North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to a large target patient pool coupled with high adoption rates for advanced treatments in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing health awareness, increasing per capita income, and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Medical device market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Medical device market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end-user industry

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end-user industry Segmentation analysis: Medical device market size by application, function, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Medical device market size by application, function, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Medical device market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Medical device market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of a medical device in the medical device market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of a medical device in the medical device market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of medical device in the medical device market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of medical device in the medical device market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the medical device market by application (surgical and infection control devices, general medical devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, home healthcare devices, and other devices), by function (diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, surgical and other devices), by end-use (homecare medical device and hospital and ambulatory care medical device), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this medical device market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this medical device market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this medical device market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the medical device market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the medical device market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this medical device market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this medical device market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Medical Device Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Medical Device Market by Application

3.3.1: Surgical and Infection Control Devices

3.3.2: General Medical Devices

3.3.3: Cardiovascular Devices

3.3.4: Orthopedic Devices

3.3.5: Home Healthcare Devices

3.3.6: Other Devices

3.4: Medical Device Market by Function

3.5: Medical Device Market by End-use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Medical Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Device Market

4.3: European Medical Device Market

4.4: APAC Medical Device Market

4.5: RoW Medical Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Medical Device Market by Application Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Medical Device Market by Function

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Medical Device Market by End-use

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Medical Device Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Medical Device Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Medical Device Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Medical Device Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.2: Johnson & Johnson

8.3: Cardinal Health Inc.

8.4: Stryker Corporation

8.5: General Electric Company

8.6: Becton Dickinson and Company

8.7: Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.8: Siemens AG



