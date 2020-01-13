Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day interactive live seminar will review the regulations that impact Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada and discuss how to verify that products are compliant with these regulations. Differences with food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted as well.
We will also cover what qualifies as a dietary supplement or dietary ingredient, how to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims. An update on current events within the Supplement industry and the potential impacts to Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU and Canada will also be presented and discussed.
A growing public demand for supplements has resulted in a flurry of companies creating and marketing dietary supplements in the United States, EU and Canada. With the regulatory authorities beginning to take a stronger stance on enforcement of regulatory policies, procedures and GMP compliance, it is important for companies to verify that their products comply with the latest regulations and provisions if they plan to market Supplements in these countries.
Who Should Attend?
Agenda
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)
Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Session Start Time: 9:00 AM
Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.
Dietary Supplement Overview
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
History of Dietary Supplement Regulation
Manufacturing Considerations
Dietary Ingredients
Labeling Considerations
Advertising Considerations
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
Food Supplement regulation in the EU
Overview
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
Supplement Regulation
Manufacturing Considerations
Dietary Ingredients
Labeling Considerations
Advertising Considerations
Natural Health Product regulation in Canada
Overview
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
Supplement Regulation
Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada
Dietary Ingredients
Labeling Considerations
Advertising Considerations
Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance
Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19zttf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: