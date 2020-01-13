Centennial, CO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, Inc, a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), announced the shipment of an additional $10M of US AUDS systems. The recent delivery of Liteye’s US configured Anti-UAS Defense Systems (AUDS) to the US Government continues a three-year run of consistent performance delivering life-saving technology to our warfighters. US AUDS is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions, layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat against malicious threats. The C-AUDS variant (Containerized AUDS) features a state-of-the-art operator suite, hardened for use in any climate, and can easily be moved between locations. Liteye has over $70M in counter drone contracts with the US Government and is Combat Proven with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others. Founded by Kenneth Geyer and Tom Scott in 2000, Liteye is now ranked as one of the leading privately held companies in Colorado. “Liteye has AUDS operating all over the world,” stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO. “As we’re seeing drone incidents escalate, it’s imperative that we’re more diligent about our technology improvements, on-time delivery and performance standards. We continue working with our end-users and partners to layer capabilities into the system to remain effective against the new threats recently seen in the news” About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com) Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, convert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. # # #

