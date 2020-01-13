CANTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported preliminary revenue results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenue Summary :

Net revenue of between $72.6 million and $74.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up 14% to 17% compared to net revenue of $63.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net revenue comprised:

-- Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $62.0 million and $63.5 million, up 14% to 16% year-over-year. -- Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $10.6 million and $11.1 million, up 18% to 24% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $39.0 million and $40.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up 37% to 40% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly commercially available products (specifically excluding Affinity) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased between 14% and 18% year-over-year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Revenue Summary :

Net revenue of between $258.9 million and $260.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 34% to 35% compared to net revenue of $193.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net revenue comprised:

-- Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $219.4 million and $220.9 million, up 33% to 34% year-over-year. -- Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $39.6 million and $40.1 million, up 36% to 38% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $125.9 million and $126.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 80% to 82% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly commercially available products (specifically excluding Affinity) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased between 21% and 22% year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

