VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, seeks to provide an update for investors, including a recap of recent corporate activity and a look ahead into 2020 in advance of the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference this week.

“We closed 2019 by doing what we said we would do, when we said we would do it,” said Fred Colen, President and CEO of Neovasc. “We filed the PMA application for the Neovasc Reducer™ with the FDA by the end of 2019 as intended. We opened 2020 by raising $10M in an at-the-market financing under Nasdaq rules, increasing our cash balance to approximately $14M, sufficient to provide operating cash into Q3 2020. We are excited for the opportunities in all four of our value creation strategies, and look forward to moving both of our products forward throughout the year. We sincerely thank the investors who have stayed with us, and we are working diligently to continue the turnaround at Neovasc.”

Momentum for Reducer

On December 30, 2019, Neovasc submitted a premarket approval application to the FDA for the Reducer device. Reducer is in the commercial stage in Europe and the company is seeking to enter the US market by 2021. Thus far approximately 1,300 patients have received the device and results have been encouraging, demonstrating effectiveness in treating refractory angina with a strong safety profile.

We are also pleased with the European Society of Cardiology including Reducer in the 2019 ESC Guidelines for the management of chronic coronary syndromes as a “New Major Recommendation for 2019”. The new Guideline, coupled with the Society’s new emphasis on the diagnosis of patients with angina and microvascular dysfunction, will support broader treatment populations with the Reducer device. Patients with angina and non-obstructive coronary artery disease (ANOCA) who have evidence of reversible ischemia represent a challenging population in whom medications to treat chest pain have failed and whom have few other treatment options. Reducer may be a treatment option for these patients and we are looking forward to working with clinicians to build the evidence base in the ANOCA population.

To help capitalize on our momentum with the Reducer device, we have increased the sales force in Germany to three representatives. As a result of the increased field presence in Germany, coupled with our positive NUB status 1 reimbursement in Germany and the impact of the Guidelines, we expect an initial ramping period to be followed by a marked increase in the volume of Reducer devices being implanted in Europe.

Corporate Financing and Capital Structure

Neovasc completed a $10M financing in early January and post-closing we have cash on hand of approximately $14M, which Neovasc believes is sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2020.

Following the most recent financing, the issued and outstanding share count is 10,518,319 and the market cap on the Nasdaq as of the close of trading on Friday, January 10, 2020 was $33.1 million (as measured by the closing bid price).

The Company has until February 17, 2020 to cure the Nasdaq minimum market value deficiency. To regain compliance, the Company's market value must exceed US$35 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

In addition, the Company confirms that the only instruments outstanding from the highly dilutive 2017 Financing are $3.9 million of the 2017 Notes that mature on May 17, 2020. The Company is actively working to amend certain variable pricing mechanisms and anti-dilution protections within these notes to help fix the Company’s capital structure, subject to agreement with the noteholders.

Four Value Creation Strategies

After successfully navigating some near-term needs, the company will seek to execute on its four-pronged value creation strategy. A key step in executing this strategy was the hiring in November 2019 of Bill Little as Neovasc’s new Chief Operating Officer. Bill is a highly experienced executive and will have an important role in the execution of the strategy.

Build on Reducer’s foothold in the EU as the only device of its kind. Neovasc has expanded its sales force in Germany and will be focused on increasing Reducer sales volumes in the near term. Execute a US Reducer Strategy. As mentioned above, Neovasc submitted a premarket approval (PMA) to the FDA for approval in the US. The company believes Reducer’s clinical evidence to date will support the efficacy and safety profile required for approval of the application in late 2020 or early 2021. Obtain a CE Mark for Transapical (TA) Tiara in the EU. 82 patients have been treated with Neovasc’s device for mitral valve replacement to date, showing promising results. Management is focusing on obtaining the CE Mark for TA Tiara. Transfemoral/Transseptal (TF/TS) Tiara Development. Management believes that transfemoral / transseptal delivery of Tiara has distinct advantages over the TA delivery, and retrievability. Additionally, the next generation Tiara valve is designed to treat a broader patient population. To that end, Neovasc will be focusing subsequent development efforts on the TF/TS technology. The clinical and regulatory strategy for first clinical use in humans for TF/TS Tiara is currently in development.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

