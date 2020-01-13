DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gofire™, Inc. an innovator of hardware and software solutions that aid in dose delivery, health tracking, and medication management via connected devices, announced today that the company’s Founder and Chairman of the Board, Peter Calfee, will be presenting at the 2020 ICR Conference, Wall Street’s premiere growth company event, this week in Orlando, Florida.



Calfee’s presentation will focus on the financial, societal and human toll incurred when overprescribed opiates and other pharmaceuticals contribute to addiction disease and psychotherapeutic drug misuse. “Eliminating Drug Misuse Through Connected Drug Delivery,” will highlight the lack of societal insight into patient interactions with prescriptions, and how it exacerbates this dangerous and costly issue (estimated to impact tens of millions of patients every year). Calfee will explain how new technology applications will eliminate this data gap to lower healthcare costs, reduce suffering and ultimately save lives.

Calfee’s presentation will occur on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. EST.

Gofire is a healthcare technology and data company developing systems for connected medicine to drive patient feedback for better health. Connected in the cloud, the Gofire Health Suite integrates hardware and software solutions to provide precise dosing tools for all modalities of medication, all while collecting data around use and efficacy to inform better decision making by patients, care professionals, researchers and drug manufacturers. Gofire’s technology enables patients and care professionals to obtain consistent results, removing the fear of overmedicating or missing a dose, while having the support of Gofire’s data analytics to identify medications and dosing regimens that work well for specific ailments or conditions. For more information, visit Gofire’s website , and follow Gofire on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

