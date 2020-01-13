PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2019.

Mesa Airlines reported 39,212 block hours in December 2019, up more than one percent from December 2018. The increase in block hours was driven by higher aircraft utilization.

Commenting on the results, Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said, “In December we saw several positive developments compared to the same period last year. Most notable is the increase in our controllable completion factor year to date.”

Operating statistics for December 2019 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Dec-19 Dec-18 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours CRJ9 16,907 16,762 0.86 % 49,423 49,767 -0.70 % CRJ7 4,812 4,676 2.82 % 14,171 14,303 -0.93 % E175 17,493 17,348 0.83 % 51,967 50,929 2.00 % Total 39,212 38,785 1.09 % 115,562 115,000 0.49 % Dec-19 Dec-18 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Performance Departures 20,802 20,477 1.56 % 62,725 61,534 1.90 % Controllable Completion Factor* 99.84 % 99.69 % 0.15 % 99.77 % 99.52 % 0.25 % Total Completion Factor** 98.58 % 97.84 % 0.75 % 98.73 % 98.02 % 0.72 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations



About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 144 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of December 31st, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

