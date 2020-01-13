Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Services Market By Type, By Drug Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report predicts that the global drug discovery services market will grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The upsurge in the externalization of R&D activities, rising expenditure on R&D, expiration of patents boosting the demand for drug discovery, and introduction of advanced technologies are few of the factors driving the growth of the drug discovery services market.



Increasing patient base for various chronic & lifestyle diseases and growing advancements in innovative technologies will enhance the revenue of the drug discovery services market in the next five years.



The industry generates the majority of the revenue from the key players operating in this field; few of them include Charles River Laboratories, Evotec SE, GVK Biosciences, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Domainex Ltd., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Syngene International Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global drug discovery services market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe, with a share of more than 25% of the global market in 2018.



By Type

Medicinal Chemistry Services

Biology Services

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

In 2018, the medicinal chemistry services segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a high-double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing tendency of pharma companies to externalize discovery and development services, increasing number of drug discovery and development activities, and growing R&D expenditure are the key factors driving the growth of the medicinal chemistry services segment. The biology services segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By Drug Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

The small molecules segment occupied a significant share in 2018, and biologics is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing use of small molecules drugs to treat chronic disease is leading to increased demand for these drugs.



By Therapeutic Area

Neurological Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Respiratory Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Based on therapeutic areas, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The high demand for cancer therapies due to the increasing number of cancer cases across the globe makes the segment a dominant shareholder in the coming years.



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a market share of over 40% and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for personalized medicine, well-established healthcare sector, rising incidence of chronic disease, availability of advanced technologies, high healthcare expenditure, and rising growth of the biopharmaceutical market are few of the factors that make North America a dominant shareholder in the global drug discovery services market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Competitive Analysis



The market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing burden of disease and the need for new therapeutic drugs have led to an increase in collaboration between companies for drug discovery services.



For instance, in September 2019, German-based Evotec entered into a multi-year drug discovery collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. According to the collaboration terms, Evotec will leverage its technology platform to establish five drug discovery programs in the field of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, and rare diseases, which Takeda will advance into clinical development.



East Midlands' life sciences researchers and GSK entered into a strategic research collaboration for lung disease in February 2018, and the partnership is expected to accelerate discovery and development of innovative treatments for COPD and related airway diseases.



Key Vendors

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Evotec SE

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Domainex Ltd.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Syngene International Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Jubilant Life Sciences

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Key Competitive Facts

In 2019, Lundbeck acquired Abide Therapeutics for $250 million and takes control of Abide's drug discovery platform focused on serine hydrolases, which is a diverse enzyme class that accounts for roughly 1% of all proteins in mammals.

In May 2019, Amgen acquired Nuevolution for $167 million following their three-year collaboration, which is expected to boost the Amgen's drug discovery platform.

Report Benefits



The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the global drug discovery services market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player's initiatives, and government initiatives toward the drug discovery services segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market.



Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.



Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the drug discovery services industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the drug discovery services market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the drug discovery services market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the drug discovery services market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Global Driver for Pharmaceutical Demand:

1.1.3 R&D pipeline in pharmaceutical industry

1.1.4 Top pharma drugs By sales ($Million)

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition - Infoholic Research

3.2 Need for discovery and development services

3.3 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.4 Trends of the drug discovery services Market

3.5 Related Markets

3.5.1 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization

3.5.2 Pharma contract research organization



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO - Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Upsurge in outsourcing of R&D activities

5.1.1.2 Rising expenditure on research and development

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High cost for discovery and development of the drug

5.1.2.2 Strict regulations governing the drug development and ethical issues related to animal studies

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Advent of innovative technology

5.1.3.2 Expiration of patent boosts demand for drug discovery

5.2 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders



6 Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Medicinal chemistry services

6.3 Biology Services

6.4 Pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism



7 Drug Type: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Small molecules

7.3 Biologics



8 Therapeutic area: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Oncology

8.3 Neurological disorder

8.4 Respiratory disease

8.5 Diabetes

8.6 Cardiovascular disease

8.7 Others



9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendors Profiled

11.1 Charles River Laboratories

11.2 GVK Biosciences

11.3 Evotec SE

11.4 Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

11.5 Domainex Ltd.

11.6 GenScript Biotech



12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

12.2 Syngene International Ltd.

12.3 Eurofin Scientific SE

12.4 Pharmaceutical product Development

12.5 Jubilant Life Sciences

12.6 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.



