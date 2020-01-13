Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Industry of Russia: Results for 2018, Trends for 2019, Development Prospects up to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Russian transport system is one of the longest in the world, but its significant drawback is its radial nature, which has formed historically due to the political development of the country as a highly-centralized state.



The insufficiently favorable layout of waterways, relative remoteness of building stone deposits from populated areas (to create horse-drawn and motor roads), long distances, and complete nationalization of the economy in the USSR contributed to the hypertrophied role of Russian railways at the expense of other transport modes.

The state of the transport industry is closely interconnected with the situation in other industries - e.g. the production dynamics of cargo-generating industries significantly affect the dynamics of freight transportation - and with macroeconomic events.

For example, sanctions imposed against Russia in 2014 affected the transportation market, and, the market of refrigerated food transportation from Europe was disproportionately badly affected by the food embargo. At the same time, the volume of transportation to the countries of the Customs Union and Asia has significantly increased. Transport companies were forced to intensely optimize transportation costs and logistics costs under new conditions.



The structure of transport and logistics flows has changed: it has become more profitable to use road transport instead of rail in some areas or sea transport instead of air transport in others. In 2017, intensified coal exports determined the dynamics of rail transport shipments.



The growth in coal and grain exports in 2017 had a positive effect on the dynamics of dry cargo transshipment in Russian seaports. In 2018, the growth trend of loading and cargo turnover on the Russian Railways network, primarily coal, ferrous metals, timber cargo and grain, continued.

In order to analyze the state of the transport industry and understand the path along which it will develop further, we conducted an extensive study of the industry covering all its segments. The proposed product can help you determine the position of your own company regarding the industry dynamics and outline possible ways of business development.



Purpose of the Study

Analysis of the status and development prospects of the transport industry as a whole and by individual transport modes (rail, water, road, air)

Description of milestones in the transport industry by market segments, companies

Rating of railway companies in terms of traffic volume and fleet in the management, rating of ports by cargo turnover, rating of airlines by goods and passenger transport

Analysis of regulatory changes, trends in government regulation of the transport industry

Identification and description of major investment projects in the transport industry

Description of key market players

Preparation of a scenario forecast for the transport industry development

Key Topics Covered



Part I. Transport Industry Performance Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.2. Cargo Transportation and Cargo Turnover

1.3 Tariffs Setting

1.4. Lending to Transport Organizations

1.5. Passenger Transportation



Part II. Transport Industry Milestones

2.1. Government Regulation and Industry Support

2.2. International Activity

2.3. Largest M&A Deals



Part III. Railway Transport

3.1. Main Indicators

3.1.1. Main Indicators of Railway Transport Segments

3.1.2. Rolling Stock Fleet Dynamics and Forecast

3.1.3. Rating of Rolling Stock Manufacturers

3.1.4. Freight Car Turnover and Locomotive Deliveries to Russian Railways OJSC (RZD)

3.1.5. Investment Projects in Railway Infrastructure Construction

3.2. Rail Russia TOP Rating and Operating Company Profiles

3.2.1. Rail Russia TOP Rating of Railway Operators

3.2.2. Rolling Stock Procurement Plans for 2019

3.3. ar fleet of the Russian Federation: demand and offer, purchase and decommissioning



Part IV. Road Transport

4.1. Main Indicators of Road Transport

4.2. Forecast of Cargo Transportation and Road Transport Freight Turnover

4.3. Investment Projects in Road Construction



Part V. Water Transport

5.1. Main Indicators of Water Transport

5.2. Port Rating

5.3. Dynamics of Cargo Transportation and Cargo Turnover

5.4. Investment Projects in Ports and Terminals



Part VI. Air Transport

6.1. Main Indicators in Air Transport

6.2. Airline Rating

6.3. Airport Rating

6.4. Investment Projects in Airports



Part VII. Rating and Description of Logistics Companies

7.1. Logistic Russia TOP Rating



Part VIII. Transport Industry Development Forecast

8.1. Dynamics and Forecast of Russia's Macroeconomic Indicators

8.2. Scenario of Russia's Social and Economic Development

8.3 Consensus Forecast Russia's Macroeconomic Indicators

8.4. Transport Industry Development Scenarios

8.5. Forecast of Railway Transport Shipments and Cargo Turnover

8.6. Transport Industry Development Forecast



