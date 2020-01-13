Transactions Practice Unites Existing Expertise in a Single Go-to-Market, Industry-Focused Approach



Scott Bingham Appointed Transactions Leader in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its ability to provide services to financial and strategic investors across the deal lifecycle with the appointment of new leadership to the firm’s Transactions practice.

Senior Managing Director Scott Bingham will lead the Transactions practice in the U.S. The Transactions practice streamlines services from across the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment that focus on pre- and post-deal solutions, including strategy, diligence, planning, execution and transformation to create a center of excellence dedicated to working alongside clients in diverse industry at all stages of a transaction.

“Our strategy within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment is organized around our restructuring, business transformation and transactions capabilities, with a distinct focus on industry specializations,” said Carlyn Taylor , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “We are proud to elevate Scott to his new leadership role. His energy, teaming mindset and commitment to delivering industry-focused transaction solutions is aligned with our vision for the Transaction offering now and into the future — driving value creation for clients before, during and long after deals are completed.”

The transactions professionals at FTI Consulting join with the firm’s industry experts, bringing an independent, collaborative approach to helping clients address their most complex transaction challenges and opportunities. Combining functional and industry expertise enables FTI Consulting professionals to work hand-in-hand with clients across the entire transaction continuum. Clients benefit from a seamless, one-stop set of services from pre-deal strategy, valuation and diligence including commercial, operational, financial, tax and human capital, to merger integration and carve-out planning and synergy assessment to post-deal focusing on performance improvement and business transformation to maximize value.

“Our clients require end-to-end solutions that anticipate their most critical pre- and post-deal concerns,” Mr. Bingham said. “Leading with senior financial and operational industry experts, we are uniquely positioned to bring hands-on, sector-specific insights to our matters, so what’s most important to our clients’ success is at the core of what we deliver.”

The appointment of Mr. Bingham as Leader of the Transactions practice in the U.S. follows the December 2019 arrivals of Yvonne Gyimah and John Stiffler as Senior Managing Directors, who bring a focus on carve-outs and technology transformation, respectively.

Ms. Gyimah brings extensive experience in sell-side efforts covering deal strategy, management and implementation, leading operating model definition and assessments, buyer negotiations and preparation, managing transition planning, and Day 1 readiness planning, among others. Mr. Stiffler focuses on IT strategy, business intelligence, technology-driven process reengineering, pre-transaction IT and operational diligence, post-transaction divestiture planning and execution, and post-transaction merger integration.

