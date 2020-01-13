CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at Lincoln Electric’s Welding Technology and Training Center, 22800 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44117.



About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com/.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com



