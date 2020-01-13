New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Field Service Management Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04784297/?utm_source=GNW

The global field service management market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 5.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The field service management market is driven by various factors, such as delivering prompt customer services, better communication between field representatives and customers, and enhanced efficiency of field technicians. However, security concerns related to data security can hinder the growth of the market.



The transportation and logistics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and different field service management solutions to cater to the growing demands of customers.Modern logistics is constantly moving forward, with enterprises trying to stay on top of the latest trends and technologies while satisfying customers.



With visibility on technician’s movement, equipment and transactions, transportation and logistics enterprises can better perform field operations in real-time and improving operational efficiency. Many organizations are using mobile technologies to schedule shifts, plan capacity, and track the location of the people or goods in transit



The integration and implementation services segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organizations in deploying field service management solutions.These services ensure organizations that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems, and they would get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure.



System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, applications, and devices for the growth of business revenue.



APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The field service management market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for field service management solutions and services.These solutions enable an organization to fine-tune field service operations so that field technicians can perform assigned tasks with better accuracy and provide maximum satisfaction to customers.



The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the field service management market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the field service management market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 10%



Major vendors offering field service management solutions and services across the globe includes-

Oracle (US); Microsoft (US); IFS (Sweden); ClickSoftware (US); ServiceMax (US); Astea (US); Comarch (Poland); SAP (Germany); Salesforce (US); Trimble (US); Infor (US); OverIT (Italy); ServicePower (US); FieldAware (US); GEOCONCEPT (France); FieldEZ (India); and Zinier (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the field service management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the field service management market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, component (solutions and services), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall field service management market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

