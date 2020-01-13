VAUGHN, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ; OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”) announces today that it is continuing with its plans to expand its distribution, both domestically (within North America) and internationally, in addition to introducing new products in fiscal 2020.



The Company is pleased to confirm that it has entered into agreements with two leading US companies; Acosta, Inc. (“Acosta”) and Accelerate 360 (“Accelerate”).

Acosta is a leading full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer-packaged goods industry, and pursuant to the terms of the agreement, will use its vast resources to support the Company in a broad spectrum of capabilities with its deep experience and connections. The Company views Acosta as a sales and marketing powerhouse behind some of the world’s most recognized brands and a proven resource for top retailers across the United States and Canada. Pursuant to the agreement, IGNITE will tap into Acosta’s 100+ offices across the United States and Canada to reach 200,000+ outlet visits each month.

Accelerate provides a complete CBD solution for retail partners from program management to distribution and merchandising. Accelerate distributes some of largest and most prestigious CBD brands in the United States with a wide range of products that are regularly tested in reputable and independent labs. IGNITE understands that Accelerate is committed to delivering the right products to the right place at the right time. The Company’s view is that Accelerate combines an experienced staff with cutting-edge technology and data analytics to execute at the highest levels in the industry.

“We are building IGNITE to be a global brand, with innovative, quality products and expanded domestic and international distribution as our highest priority,” said President, Curtis Heffernan. “The new strategic partnerships with Acosta and Accelerate will help IGNITE reach more consumers through new points of distribution for our recently expanded product portfolio.”

During fiscal 2020, the super-premium IGNITE brand plans to announce new product lines, including beverages and an expanded apparel line. These value-added additions will supplement the current line of expanded CBD product offerings, including those introduced in November and December of 2019 which included broad spectrum and isolate gummies, broad spectrum and full spectrum drops, bath bombs, roll-ons, lip balms, sports creams, and an exciting new line of CBD pet products including drops (peanut butter and natural), coat spray, hot spot cream, and soft chew treats.

IGNITE now also offers broad spectrum CBG drops and full spectrum CBN drops. CBG (cannabigerol) is a cannabinoid found in hemp plants that is similar to CBD, but more uplifting. CBN (cannabinol) is a cannabinoid found in hemp plants that is similar to CBD, but more calming. As with other extracts, these drops contain multiple cannabinoids along with a proprietary terpene blend. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the cannabinoids through an entourage effect.

Please visit www.ignitecbd.co to learn more about the full line of IGNITE’s premium products.

About ACOSTA

For more information about Acosta, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Accelerate

For more information about Accelerate, please visit www.accelerate360.com.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE’s plans for 2020, including the expected results of the relationships with Acosta and Accelerate, and the overall success of the current and new product offerings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, building a global CBD and cannabis brand and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share; and the uncertainties surrounding the CBD and cannabis industries in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.