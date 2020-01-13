AUSTIN, Texas , Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi Alliance® surpassed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ products that deliver the most secure and interoperable Wi-Fi®. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED from Wi-Fi Alliance distinguishes Wi-Fi products across brands and product categories that work well together and provide a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi experience. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is an internationally recognized seal of approval designating products including routers, televisions, smartphones, wearables, and smart appliances that deliver the greatest consumer satisfaction. A new animation highlights the value of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED in home, healthcare, automotive, and enterprise environments for Wi-Fi products today and in the future.



Recent polling by Wakefield Research indicates more than half of respondents have more than five devices connected to their home network, with an average of four different brands connected at once. These same Wi-Fi users often move the access point location, upgrade to the latest technology, or reboot the network access point in attempts to improve the way their diverse devices work together. Wi-Fi Alliance emphasizes that while some of these methods may provide success, buying Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products is the most reliable way to give users confidence that their devices will interoperate and provide the best experience. After understanding the benefits of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED:

More than 80% of respondents are likely to look for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ over non-certified products when purchasing the latest generation of Wi-Fi.

More than 60% would even be willing to pay more for the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval.

“Wi-Fi Alliance is committed to ensuring Wi-Fi devices and networks provide users the interoperability, security, and reliability they have come to expect,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “The benefits from Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices set these products and networks apart by undergoing rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest Wi-Fi standards.”

Protecting Wi-Fi users is at the core of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED. As the security landscape evolves, Wi-Fi Alliance regularly updates Wi-Fi CERTIFIED requirements to address wireless security and privacy challenges. Only Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices provide assurances of using the latest security methods – including the latest generation of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3 ™. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices distinguish themselves by providing cutting edge security to Wi-Fi users and offering strong protections in a wide range of Wi-Fi environments.

Wi-Fi Alliance is the member driven organization of more than 850 companies driving global Wi-Fi adoption and delivering Wi-Fi CERTIFIED programs to the industry. Among the companies that completed the most Wi-Fi certifications in 2019 are Huawei Technologies, Lennar Ventures, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, and Toyota Motor Corporation. The range of companies with Wi-Fi certifications to address new home construction, automotive, smart home, and consumer electronics demonstrates the wide range of industries that emphasize interoperability as a foundation for delivering the best user experience for Wi-Fi use cases and applications.

Wi-Fi Alliance ® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Methodological Note: The Wi-Fi Alliance survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults, ages 18+, between October 9th and October 16th, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult population, ages 18+.

