WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2019 revenue is expected to be $19.0 million, up 30%, when compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. OrthoPediatrics’ preliminary unaudited full year 2019 revenue is expected to be a record setting $72.6 million, representing annual growth of 26%.

The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in early March 2020. The quarterly and annual preliminary revenue estimates for 2019 included in this press release are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm and are therefore subject to adjustment.

Forward-Looking Statements

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 33 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

