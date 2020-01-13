RTX-240 Investigational New Drug Application for Cancer on File with U.S. Food and Drug Administration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced 2020 objectives and operational updates. Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer, will present these updates and review 2019 accomplishments today at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

“Rubius Therapeutics made significant strides in 2019 to strengthen the organization and advance our pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics™. We filed our first-ever Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for RTX-134 for the treatment of phenylketonuria and RTX-240 for the treatment of solid tumors, operationalized our fully-owned manufacturing facility nine months ahead of schedule and strengthened our leadership team,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer. “As we look ahead in 2020, we are focused on prosecuting our lead programs that represent three distinct therapeutic approaches – our enzyme replacement therapy with RTX-134, broad stimulation of the immune system with RTX-240 and antigen-specific immune stimulation with RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers. We plan to announce when we dose the first patient enrolled in the RTX-134 clinical trial and expect to provide an update on timing for reporting initial clinical results at that time. We also plan to announce when we begin dosing patients in the RTX-240 Phase 1 clinical trial, and, by year-end, we expect to file an IND for RTX-321.”

2020 Objectives and Operational Updates

RTX-134 for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

RTX-134 is an allogeneic cellular therapy product candidate that is genetically engineered to express the enzyme phenylalanine ammonia-lyase (PAL) inside RTX-134 to degrade toxic levels of phenylalanine that accumulate due to a deficiency in the phenylalanine hydroxylase enzyme.

Rubius plans to announce when the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating RTX-134 in adults with PKU and expects to provide an update on timing for reporting of initial clinical results at that time.

The initial clinical results expected are preliminary safety, longevity of RTX-134 in circulation and proof-of-mechanism as measured by the production of trans-cinnamic acid, a metabolite of phenylalanine when degraded by PAL.

RTX-240 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

RTX-240 is an allogeneic cellular therapy product candidate engineered to replicate the human immune system by broadly stimulating the adaptive and innate immune systems to generate an immune response. RTX-240 expresses 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, a fusion of IL-15 and IL-15 receptor alpha, on the cell surface with the goal of improving anti-tumor activity and overcoming resistance to immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

Rubius has filed an IND with U.S. FDA for RTX-240 for the treatment of cancer and plans to announce when the first patient has been dosed.

GMP grade RTX-240 is expected to be manufactured at Rubius’ fully-owned manufacturing facility.

RTX-321 for the Treatment of HPV-Positive Tumors

RTX-321 is an allogeneic artificial antigen-presenting cellular therapy product candidate that is engineered to induce a tumor-specific immune response by expanding antigen-specific T cells. RTX-321 expresses an HPV peptide antigen bound to MHC I, 4-1BBL and IL-12 on the cell surface to mimic human T cell-APC interactions.

Rubius plans to file an IND for RTX-321 by year-end.

GMP grade RTX-321 is expected to be manufactured at Rubius’ fully-owned manufacturing facility.

Additional Manufacturing Update

Rubius has the potential to significantly expand its manufacturing capabilities at its Smithfield, RI site and plans to stage additional investments based on future supply needs.

2019 Achievements

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook .

