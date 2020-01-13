Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchange release
13 January 2020 at 3.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Irma Gillberg-Hjelt
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gillberg-Hjelt, Irma
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20200113102630_8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-01-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 798 Unit price: 9.5704 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 798 Volume weighted average price: 9.5704 EUR
