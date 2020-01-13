Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

13 January 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Henriksson, Outi

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Aktia Bank plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20200113102531_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-01-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 798 Unit price: 9.5704 EUR

(2): Volume: 377 Unit price: 9.5704 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,175 Volume weighted average price: 9.5704 EUR

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

General Counsel Mia Bengts, tel. +358 10 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki,

mass media,

www.aktia.com

