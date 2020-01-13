HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13.1.2020 AT 15:00

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Le Lay, Eric

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20200113141015_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-01-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 136 Unit price: 42.035 EUR

(2): Volume: 117 Unit price: 42.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 98 Unit price: 42.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 72 Unit price: 42.04 EUR

(5): Volume: 55 Unit price: 42.04 EUR

(6): Volume: 349 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(8): Volume: 59 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(10): Volume: 50 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(11): Volume: 147 Unit price: 42.07 EUR

(12): Volume: 36 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(13): Volume: 60 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(14): Volume: 250 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(15): Volume: 55 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(17): Volume: 69 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(18): Volume: 148 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(19): Volume: 38 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(20): Volume: 60 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(21): Volume: 95 Unit price: 42.09 EUR

(22): Volume: 251 Unit price: 42.075 EUR

(23): Volume: 281 Unit price: 42.075 EUR

(24): Volume: 139 Unit price: 42.06 EUR

(25): Volume: 1,152 Unit price: 42.06 EUR

(26): Volume: 64 Unit price: 42.01 EUR

(27): Volume: 45 Unit price: 41.99 EUR

(28): Volume: 166 Unit price: 42.02 EUR

(29): Volume: 240 Unit price: 42.02 EUR

(30): Volume: 250 Unit price: 42 EUR

(31): Volume: 100 Unit price: 42 EUR

(32): Volume: 104 Unit price: 42 EUR

(33): Volume: 200 Unit price: 41.99 EUR

(34): Volume: 25 Unit price: 41.98 EUR

(35): Volume: 69 Unit price: 42.04 EUR

(36): Volume: 100 Unit price: 42.03 EUR

(37): Volume: 100 Unit price: 42.04 EUR

(38): Volume: 64 Unit price: 42.04 EUR

(39): Volume: 72 Unit price: 42.05 EUR

(40): Volume: 55 Unit price: 42.05 EUR

(41): Volume: 200 Unit price: 42.095 EUR

(42): Volume: 179 Unit price: 42.02 EUR

(43): Volume: 230 Unit price: 42.02 EUR

(44): Volume: 110 Unit price: 42.01 EUR

(45): Volume: 200 Unit price: 42.005 EUR

(46): Volume: 200 Unit price: 41.99 EUR

(47): Volume: 65 Unit price: 41.95 EUR

(48): Volume: 61 Unit price: 41.95 EUR

(49): Volume: 439 Unit price: 41.95 EUR

(50): Volume: 200 Unit price: 41.945 EUR

(51): Volume: 250 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(52): Volume: 59 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(53): Volume: 75 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(54): Volume: 90 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(55): Volume: 108 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(56): Volume: 126 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(57): Volume: 292 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(58): Volume: 790 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(59): Volume: 831 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(60): Volume: 135 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(61): Volume: 152 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(62): Volume: 117 Unit price: 41.93 EUR

(63): Volume: 117 Unit price: 41.93 EUR

(64): Volume: 100 Unit price: 41.96 EUR

(65): Volume: 37 Unit price: 41.96 EUR

(66): Volume: 165 Unit price: 41.96 EUR

(67): Volume: 120 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(68): Volume: 250 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(69): Volume: 104 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(70): Volume: 50 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(71): Volume: 42 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(72): Volume: 100 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(73): Volume: 60 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(74): Volume: 62 Unit price: 41.92 EUR

(75): Volume: 195 Unit price: 41.94 EUR

(76): Volume: 225 Unit price: 41.94 EUR

(77): Volume: 197 Unit price: 41.9 EUR

(78): Volume: 85 Unit price: 41.895 EUR

(79): Volume: 118 Unit price: 41.895 EUR

(80): Volume: 126 Unit price: 41.895 EUR

(81): Volume: 76 Unit price: 41.895 EUR

(82): Volume: 41 Unit price: 41.885 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(82): Volume: 13,000 Volume weighted average price: 41.991 EUR

