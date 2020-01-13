NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira Financial Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL) today announced that it is changing its name from “Inspira Financial Inc.” to “Brattle Street Investment Corp.” and its TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) symbol from “LND” to “BRTL” and will commence trading under the new name and symbol at the market open on January 15, 2020.



The Company is changing its name to Brattle Street Investment Corp. as reflection of a broader ‎and improved investment strategy given the current macroeconomic landscape. In addition to ‎pursuing traditional debt opportunities, the Company plans to look for equity or debt investment ‎opportunities that provide oversized returns relative to risk. This strategy may take time in ‎economies where low interest rates often skew the risk-return equation toward lower historical ‎returns relative to risk. Management believes over time, by tapping its network of deal flow, ‎it will find opportunities that have return profiles that are more in line with normalized interest ‎rate periods. Attractive opportunities may be rare until the low real interest rate environment ‎ends, and the re-pricing of assets takes place, which may delay deployment of capital until more ‎reasonable valuations appear than in the current market.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

