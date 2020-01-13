GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive MD , a leader in advanced primary care, recently acquired Indiana-based Wellness for Life. The two on-site/near-site and direct primary care (DPC) organizations will be consolidated under a new service organization — with operations continuing under the nationally recognized Proactive MD brand — to provide patients with broader offerings of compassionate, personalized and comprehensive care that's lacking in today's traditional medicine.

Proactive MD leadership intends to engage the expertise of the Wellness for Life team, leveraging their DPC care models for employers of various sizes while expanding Proactive MD’s best-in-class advanced primary care offerings, including their unique patient advocacy model, to elevate the standard of care to patients throughout the U.S.

“When I first met Igor and the Wellness for Life team, I was struck by their passion for meeting the needs of patients,” said John Collier, CEO and founder of Proactive MD. “As we began discussing an acquisition, it became clear to both teams that it was the right thing to do. The acquisition gives us the ability to serve any client type, of any size, in any geographic region. We want as many as possible to experience medicine the way it is supposed to be: accessible, personal, compassionate, and proactive. Each new patient is a person with dignity, a person with a story, and a person with relationships. We promise to walk side-by-side with them through the healthcare system, providing the life-changing care they deserve.”

Proactive MD partners with employers to help people live healthier lives through personalized care, reintroducing the physician-patient relationship and ensuring patient advocacy is at the center of every decision. The company will remain headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with major regional offices in Colorado and Indiana to support its nationwide reach. Collier will act as CEO of the new service organization. This acquisition amplifies Proactive MD’s offerings to small, middle and consumer markets, in addition to expanding active market locations.

In general, 6% of a company's health plan members spend 80% of plan dollars, and of that patient population, research shows that 20% of patients are misdiagnosed and 40% have wrong or suboptimal treatment plans. Through the expansion, Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution will continue to address these challenges: targeting high-risk patients to improve health, decreasing health care spending and launching employer-specific initiatives.

“Wellness for Life was founded by doctors and health care professionals, so Proactive MD’s desire to restore primary care physicians to the center of health care really resonated with us. Our entire team is honored to be joining Proactive MD to come alongside patients and deliver Care without Compromise,” said Igor Kozunov, former CEO of Wellness for Life. Kozunov will step into the role of chief administrative officer at Proactive MD.

“When I look at our combined organization, the thing that excites me the most is our mission. I always talked about the distinctiveness of Wellness for Life — until I met Proactive MD. This is a company filled with employees who care about every patient, begin every interaction asking, ‘How can I serve this patient better?,’ and raise their hands to our patients and say, ‘We’ve got you.’ It is humbling to be able bring our expertise and enthusiasm to Proactive MD so that we can impact more people,” Kozunov added.

For more information about how Proactive MD partners with employers to provide Care without Compromise, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers advanced primary care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site patient advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit https://proactive-md.com.





