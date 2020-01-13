SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that OPPO Group has signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with the Company to develop advanced display systems for smartphones, integrating the latest Pixelworks’ visual processor and software solutions. The collaboration aims to push the boundaries of high refresh rate displays with key technologies from Pixelworks that enhance motion appearance, color depth and clarity of smartphone displays.

With Asia’s mobile operators investing $370 Billion in 5G through 2025 (one-half of that in China)1, all eyes will be on advanced displays, as 5G makes premium video and gaming experiences more widely accessible on smartphones and raises consumer expectations about visual quality in mobile devices. To meet this challenge, the agreement calls on the companies to closely cooperate in a wide range of activities related to display and visual processing, including integration and technical support, content optimization with cloud partners as well as long-term product roadmap collaboration.

“We are excited to be partnering with a market leader like OPPO to elevate the quality of next-generation smartphone entertainment,” said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. “Whether re-living moments captured on your camera or escaping reality through movies or cloud gaming, the combined power of OPPO Group’s design innovation and Pixelworks’ industry-leading visual processing solutions will soon bring highly-differentiated big screen technology to smartphone consumers.”

“It is our pleasure to be working closely with Pixelworks as OPPO Group companies prepare to shake up the mobile world with breakthrough imaging advancements that will redefine the standards of visual quality in smartphones, delivering experiences that are unforgettably smooth, immersive and authentic as life itself,” said James Wang, VP, Supply Chain of OPPO.

The companies anticipate the initial phone model from this collaboration to launch in the first half of 2020.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

1Source: The Mobile Economy Asia-Pacific, GSMA, June 6, 2019. Reflects Asian operators’ 5G network investments between 2018-2025.

Pixelworks Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com