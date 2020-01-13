CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) is pleased to announce today additional highly significant findings and clear synergy when apabetalone is combined with anti-diabetic therapies, including dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors (DPP4i) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), resulting in the filing of new intellectual property.

"The ongoing analysis of BETonMACE continues to produce extremely promising data and significantly strengthens the short-term commercial value of our lead compound, apabetalone.” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO. “This is the most significant data ever released by Resverlogix. The p-value findings show that in this important target patient group there is a 2 in 10,000 chance that the enhanced reduction of Primary MACE and Hospitalization for Heart Failure of being a false positive signal. When apabetalone was applied to top standard of care in diabetes patients their risk of MACE events was greatly reduced. In total, approximately 25% of BETonMACE patients were on new oral anti-diabetic treatments that included SGLT2 and DPP4 inhibitors. In combination with apabetalone, primary MACE was reduced by 57% and by 63% when hospitalization for congestive heart failure was included. We believe the efficacy and safety demonstrated with this combination approach will greatly assist in our strategic partnership discussions and significantly improves our intellectual property and commercial runway position. In short, we can demonstrate efficacy, safety and we believe we now have a clear path to commercialization.”

BETonMACE Endpoints with Oral Anti-Diabetic Treatments Including SGLT2 or DPP4 Inhibitors

(RVX Internal Analysis – Non-QC’d)

Primary MACE (CV death, non-fatal MI and stroke): 57% Hazard reduction (HR, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.25-0.75; p-value = 0.003)

Primary MACE including Hospitalization for Congestive Heart Failure (CHF): 63% Hazard reduction (HR, 0.37; 95% CI, 0.22-0.62; p-value = 0.0002)

Hospitalization for CHF: 74% Hazard reduction (HR, 0.26; 95% CI, 0.08-0.80; p-value = 0.02)

Current Anti-Diabetic Treatments

SGLT2i and DPP4i represent the latest generation of oral anti-diabetic therapies and look to benefit patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus by reducing blood glucose levels. First approved by the US FDA in 2013 and 2006, respectively, these breakthrough therapies have demonstrated significant improvements in both renal and cardiovascular outcomes among diabetics.

Jardiance (co-owned by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly) and Januvia (Merck & Co.) are the current SGLT2i and DPP4i market leaders, respectively. The market penetration of these treatments is expected to grow significantly over the next five years, with the potential global market value of approximately US$25 billion by 2024 (Mordor Intelligence 2019). However, no diabetes medication alone (including SGLT2i and DPP4i) has been shown to reduce MACE in patients with recent ACS and substantial residual risk remains for this population.

BETonMACE

In the fall of 2019, Resverlogix reported results from the groundbreaking Phase 3 trial BETonMACE. Apabetalone treatment significantly reduced hospitalizations due to congestive heart failure in comparison to placebo with top standard of care, as well as improving cardiovascular outcomes in two pre-specified subpopulations. Significant improvements in cognition, as measured by Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and relative to placebo with top standard of care, were also observed in cardiovascular disease patients with moderate to severe cognitive decline. Apabetalone’s consistent safety profile was further validated by an analysis of adverse events in BETonMACE, and nine positive reports by the trial’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

