13 January 2020

Announcement no. 2/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.4 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 194.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 82.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 180.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 90.3% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 2:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 6 January 2020 10,998 57.17 628,756 7 January 2020 13,198 57.96 764,956 8 January 2020 13,198 57.38 757,301 9 January 2020 13,198 58.23 768,520 10 January 2020 7,597 58.70 445,944 Accumulated during the period 58,189 57.84 3.365,476 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,444,306 56.32 193,973,276

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,427,904 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Detailed transaction data

06 January 2020 07 January 2020 08 January 2020 09 January 2020 10 January 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 10.998 57,17 13.198 57,96 13.198 57,38 13.198 58,23 7.597 58,70 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 10.998 57,17 13.198 57,96 13.198 57,38 13.198 58,23 7.597 58,70





Attachment