13 January 2020
Announcement no. 2/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.4 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 194.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 82.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 180.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 90.3% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 2:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|6 January 2020
|10,998
|57.17
|628,756
|7 January 2020
|13,198
|57.96
|764,956
|8 January 2020
|13,198
|57.38
|757,301
|9 January 2020
|13,198
|58.23
|768,520
|10 January 2020
|7,597
|58.70
|445,944
|Accumulated during the period
|58,189
|57.84
|3.365,476
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,444,306
|56.32
|193,973,276
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,427,904 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|06 January 2020
|07 January 2020
|08 January 2020
|09 January 2020
|10 January 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|10.998
|57,17
|13.198
|57,96
|13.198
|57,38
|13.198
|58,23
|7.597
|58,70
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|10.998
|57,17
|13.198
|57,96
|13.198
|57,38
|13.198
|58,23
|7.597
|58,70
|06 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|57,17
|32
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200106 9:04:50.007000
|338
|57,50
|XCSE
|20200106 9:35:28.670000
|348
|57,20
|XCSE
|20200106 10:08:50.785000
|638
|57,30
|XCSE
|20200106 11:23:35.618000
|379
|57,40
|XCSE
|20200106 11:57:34.511000
|104
|57,15
|XCSE
|20200106 13:08:22.003000
|229
|57,15
|XCSE
|20200106 13:17:48.997000
|1.000
|57,15
|XCSE
|20200106 13:18:32.007479
|446
|57,00
|XCSE
|20200106 13:56:10.161000
|384
|57,00
|XCSE
|20200106 14:43:01.871000
|343
|56,80
|XCSE
|20200106 15:28:38.428000
|335
|57,10
|XCSE
|20200106 16:09:07.146000
|424
|57,10
|XCSE
|20200106 16:20:28.141591
|5.998
|57,17
|XCSE
|20200106 16:36:40.527645
|07 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.198
|57,96
|33
|58,10
|XCSE
|20200107 9:24:30.419000
|64
|58,15
|XCSE
|20200107 9:56:54.183000
|311
|58,15
|XCSE
|20200107 9:56:54.183000
|263
|58,00
|XCSE
|20200107 10:35:36.369000
|6
|57,95
|XCSE
|20200107 10:50:08.668000
|330
|57,95
|XCSE
|20200107 10:50:08.668000
|570
|58,20
|XCSE
|20200107 12:09:14.097000
|342
|58,15
|XCSE
|20200107 12:55:43.448000
|336
|58,10
|XCSE
|20200107 13:53:54.379000
|332
|58,05
|XCSE
|20200107 14:53:29.069000
|210
|57,95
|XCSE
|20200107 15:05:57.185000
|180
|57,95
|XCSE
|20200107 15:05:57.185000
|377
|57,85
|XCSE
|20200107 15:39:13.477000
|1.000
|57,90
|XCSE
|20200107 15:56:24.120826
|1.000
|57,85
|XCSE
|20200107 16:10:23.995634
|340
|57,80
|XCSE
|20200107 16:14:22.136000
|306
|57,75
|XCSE
|20200107 16:26:21.796542
|7.198
|57,96
|XCSE
|20200107 16:42:42.925421
|08 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.198
|57,38
|32
|57,50
|XCSE
|20200108 9:01:55.374000
|328
|57,15
|XCSE
|20200108 9:13:08.421000
|128
|57,20
|XCSE
|20200108 9:43:58.944000
|33
|57,20
|XCSE
|20200108 9:43:58.944000
|245
|57,20
|XCSE
|20200108 9:43:58.944000
|479
|57,45
|XCSE
|20200108 10:09:14.967000
|17
|57,45
|XCSE
|20200108 10:09:14.967000
|248
|57,30
|XCSE
|20200108 10:35:11.154000
|139
|57,30
|XCSE
|20200108 10:35:11.154000
|129
|57,40
|XCSE
|20200108 11:03:23.862000
|78
|57,40
|XCSE
|20200108 11:03:23.862000
|267
|57,40
|XCSE
|20200108 11:03:23.862000
|327
|57,50
|XCSE
|20200108 11:41:40.682000
|333
|57,45
|XCSE
|20200108 12:05:34.617000
|327
|57,25
|XCSE
|20200108 12:56:51.498000
|200
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 13:18:43.783000
|82
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 13:20:18.329000
|77
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 13:48:30.061000
|140
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 13:48:30.061000
|352
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 14:09:04.012000
|331
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 14:40:07.257000
|324
|57,35
|XCSE
|20200108 15:26:24.263000
|246
|57,30
|XCSE
|20200108 15:29:22.896000
|133
|57,30
|XCSE
|20200108 15:29:22.896000
|1.005
|57,55
|XCSE
|20200108 16:26:09.580364
|7.198
|57,38
|XCSE
|20200108 16:43:09.685740
|09 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.198
|58,23
|31
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200109 9:01:19.141000
|34
|57,90
|XCSE
|20200109 9:18:02.430000
|333
|57,90
|XCSE
|20200109 9:18:02.430000
|318
|57,80
|XCSE
|20200109 9:39:07.101000
|336
|57,65
|XCSE
|20200109 10:00:09.872000
|103
|57,65
|XCSE
|20200109 10:00:09.872000
|317
|57,80
|XCSE
|20200109 10:16:18.587000
|319
|57,75
|XCSE
|20200109 10:43:24.172000
|417
|58,10
|XCSE
|20200109 11:11:52.531000
|644
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200109 13:08:08.688000
|27
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200109 13:08:08.688000
|170
|58,25
|XCSE
|20200109 13:10:45.813000
|123
|58,25
|XCSE
|20200109 13:13:58.297000
|253
|58,25
|XCSE
|20200109 13:26:19.825000
|87
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200109 14:35:56.532000
|6
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200109 14:41:31.854000
|120
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200109 14:41:31.860000
|177
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200109 14:41:31.860000
|686
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200109 15:45:09.106000
|12
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200109 15:45:09.147000
|642
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200109 15:45:09.147000
|845
|58,50
|XCSE
|20200109 16:08:42.887171
|7.198
|58,23
|XCSE
|20200109 16:10:46.661060
|10 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|7.597
|58,70
|30
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200110 9:11:17.691000
|326
|58,50
|XCSE
|20200110 9:18:35.524000
|326
|58,25
|XCSE
|20200110 9:45:10.706000
|530
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200110 10:15:08.746000
|384
|58,40
|XCSE
|20200110 10:36:50.499000
|318
|58,55
|XCSE
|20200110 11:10:43.861000
|369
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200110 11:34:57.258000
|240
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200110 12:09:15.226000
|69
|58,60
|XCSE
|20200110 12:09:18.282000
|313
|58,55
|XCSE
|20200110 13:03:22.619000
|318
|58,55
|XCSE
|20200110 13:46:40.344000
|318
|58,70
|XCSE
|20200110 14:40:45.622000
|108
|58,70
|XCSE
|20200110 15:08:03.411000
|477
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.621000
|47
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.621000
|430
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.621000
|68
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.641000
|30
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.641000
|379
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.645000
|12
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200110 16:19:37.666000
|290
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200110 16:29:13.101392
|62
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200110 16:29:13.101392
|56
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200110 16:29:13.101392
|2.097
|58,70
|XCSE
|20200110 16:39:57.535197
