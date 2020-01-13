13 January 2020
Announcement no. 2/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.4 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 194.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 82.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 180.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 90.3% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 2:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
6 January 202010,99857.17628,756
7 January 202013,19857.96764,956
8 January 202013,19857.38757,301
9 January 202013,19858.23768,520
10 January 20207,59758.70445,944
Accumulated during the period58,18957.843.365,476
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,444,30656.32193,973,276

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,427,904 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 06 January 2020 07 January 2020 08 January 2020 09 January 2020 10 January 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE10.99857,17 13.19857,96 13.19857,38 13.19858,23 7.59758,70
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total10.99857,17 13.19857,96 13.19857,38 13.19858,23 7.59758,70


06 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99857,17  
3258,35XCSE20200106 9:04:50.007000
33857,50XCSE20200106 9:35:28.670000
34857,20XCSE20200106 10:08:50.785000
63857,30XCSE20200106 11:23:35.618000
37957,40XCSE20200106 11:57:34.511000
10457,15XCSE20200106 13:08:22.003000
22957,15XCSE20200106 13:17:48.997000
1.00057,15XCSE20200106 13:18:32.007479
44657,00XCSE20200106 13:56:10.161000
38457,00XCSE20200106 14:43:01.871000
34356,80XCSE20200106 15:28:38.428000
33557,10XCSE20200106 16:09:07.146000
42457,10XCSE20200106 16:20:28.141591
5.99857,17XCSE20200106 16:36:40.527645


07 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.19857,96  
3358,10XCSE20200107 9:24:30.419000
6458,15XCSE20200107 9:56:54.183000
31158,15XCSE20200107 9:56:54.183000
26358,00XCSE20200107 10:35:36.369000
657,95XCSE20200107 10:50:08.668000
33057,95XCSE20200107 10:50:08.668000
57058,20XCSE20200107 12:09:14.097000
34258,15XCSE20200107 12:55:43.448000
33658,10XCSE20200107 13:53:54.379000
33258,05XCSE20200107 14:53:29.069000
21057,95XCSE20200107 15:05:57.185000
18057,95XCSE20200107 15:05:57.185000
37757,85XCSE20200107 15:39:13.477000
1.00057,90XCSE20200107 15:56:24.120826
1.00057,85XCSE20200107 16:10:23.995634
34057,80XCSE20200107 16:14:22.136000
30657,75XCSE20200107 16:26:21.796542
7.19857,96XCSE20200107 16:42:42.925421


08 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.19857,38  
3257,50XCSE20200108 9:01:55.374000
32857,15XCSE20200108 9:13:08.421000
12857,20XCSE20200108 9:43:58.944000
3357,20XCSE20200108 9:43:58.944000
24557,20XCSE20200108 9:43:58.944000
47957,45XCSE20200108 10:09:14.967000
1757,45XCSE20200108 10:09:14.967000
24857,30XCSE20200108 10:35:11.154000
13957,30XCSE20200108 10:35:11.154000
12957,40XCSE20200108 11:03:23.862000
7857,40XCSE20200108 11:03:23.862000
26757,40XCSE20200108 11:03:23.862000
32757,50XCSE20200108 11:41:40.682000
33357,45XCSE20200108 12:05:34.617000
32757,25XCSE20200108 12:56:51.498000
20057,35XCSE20200108 13:18:43.783000
8257,35XCSE20200108 13:20:18.329000
7757,35XCSE20200108 13:48:30.061000
14057,35XCSE20200108 13:48:30.061000
35257,35XCSE20200108 14:09:04.012000
33157,35XCSE20200108 14:40:07.257000
32457,35XCSE20200108 15:26:24.263000
24657,30XCSE20200108 15:29:22.896000
13357,30XCSE20200108 15:29:22.896000
1.00557,55XCSE20200108 16:26:09.580364
7.19857,38XCSE20200108 16:43:09.685740


09 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.19858,23  
3158,35XCSE20200109 9:01:19.141000
3457,90XCSE20200109 9:18:02.430000
33357,90XCSE20200109 9:18:02.430000
31857,80XCSE20200109 9:39:07.101000
33657,65XCSE20200109 10:00:09.872000
10357,65XCSE20200109 10:00:09.872000
31757,80XCSE20200109 10:16:18.587000
31957,75XCSE20200109 10:43:24.172000
41758,10XCSE20200109 11:11:52.531000
64458,35XCSE20200109 13:08:08.688000
2758,35XCSE20200109 13:08:08.688000
17058,25XCSE20200109 13:10:45.813000
12358,25XCSE20200109 13:13:58.297000
25358,25XCSE20200109 13:26:19.825000
8758,30XCSE20200109 14:35:56.532000
658,30XCSE20200109 14:41:31.854000
12058,30XCSE20200109 14:41:31.860000
17758,30XCSE20200109 14:41:31.860000
68658,60XCSE20200109 15:45:09.106000
1258,60XCSE20200109 15:45:09.147000
64258,60XCSE20200109 15:45:09.147000
84558,50XCSE20200109 16:08:42.887171
7.19858,23XCSE20200109 16:10:46.661060


10 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
7.59758,70  
3058,60XCSE20200110 9:11:17.691000
32658,50XCSE20200110 9:18:35.524000
32658,25XCSE20200110 9:45:10.706000
53058,35XCSE20200110 10:15:08.746000
38458,40XCSE20200110 10:36:50.499000
31858,55XCSE20200110 11:10:43.861000
36958,85XCSE20200110 11:34:57.258000
24058,60XCSE20200110 12:09:15.226000
6958,60XCSE20200110 12:09:18.282000
31358,55XCSE20200110 13:03:22.619000
31858,55XCSE20200110 13:46:40.344000
31858,70XCSE20200110 14:40:45.622000
10858,70XCSE20200110 15:08:03.411000
47759,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.621000
4759,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.621000
43059,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.621000
6859,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.641000
3059,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.641000
37959,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.645000
1259,05XCSE20200110 16:19:37.666000
29058,95XCSE20200110 16:29:13.101392
6258,95XCSE20200110 16:29:13.101392
5658,95XCSE20200110 16:29:13.101392
2.09758,70XCSE20200110 16:39:57.535197

 

