Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware regarding the benefits of the headlight control module like better visibility of roads, especially at night and during low-visibility weather conditions. Furthermore, the rising sales of electrified, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.



Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The headlight control modules are used mostly in passenger vehicles where the customer is aware of the benefits of adaptive headlights and is ready to invest. Moreover, advancing technology catering to this vehicle segment coupled with quick consumer adaptability for these modules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Headlight control module used in the SUV-C vehicle segment is expected to lead the market globally.



SUV-Cs were the largest buyers of headlight control modules as these vehicles are driven typically through rough terrains and weather.Thus, consumers willingly invest in these modules as they provide better visibility, subsequently enhancing the safety of the driver and passengers.



Moreover, the rising sales of SUV-Cs over recent years has driven sales of headlight control modules and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Headlight leveling and bending/cornering feature are expected to be the fastest growing segments.

Advancements in the technology and ever-increasing demand for efficient headlights has resulted in the growth of automotive lights.Leveling and bending/cornering headlight control modules have garnered tremendous popularity over the past few years on account of their ease of use and effective highlighting of roads and paths before turning.



This is especially useful on sharp turns and bends on high altitudes. Rising consumer awareness regarding safety has resulted in driving the headlight control module market growth.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for the headlight control module, followed by North America

Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the new car sales volume over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. High disposable income of consumer and quick adoption of advancing technology, especially in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for headlight control modules. Given below are a few key reasons driving the market for headlight control modules:

• Production of the SUV segment in India grew from 0.65 million units in 2016 to 0.97 million units in 2018 and the growth is expected to continue in the near future

• Production of the luxury segment (D and E) in China grew from 2.5 million in 2016 to 3.4 million units in 2018

• Moreover, production of the luxury SUV segment (SUV C and SUV D) increased from 2.31 million units in 2016 to 2.81 million units in 2018

• Haval H4, Tiggo 8, BMW X3, and SWM X7, among others, were a few models that were produced using adaptive lights in China in 2018



Many new models in the US that started offering LED adaptive headlights are Cadillac XT4, Honda Insight, Honda Passport, Opel Ampera-e, and BMW X7, among others. Moreover, the models that started offering adaptive halogen technologies include Holden Acadia, Ford Ranger, and Subaru Ascent, among others.

The headlight control module market is consolidated and dominated by a few global players. The key players in the market are Hella (Germany), Valeo (France), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Aptiv (Ireland), Osram (Germany), Magnetic Marelli (Italy), ZKW (Austria), Renesas (Japan), Lear Corporation (United States), Koito (Japan), NXP (Netherlands), Keboda (China), and Keetec (Slovakia)

• By Company Type: Tier I - 20%, Tier II - 40%, Tier III- 40%

• By Designation: C level - 20%, Director Level– 20%, Others– 60%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 50%, Europe - 20%, North America - 20%, RoW – 10%



Note 1: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies are classified based on their market shares, product portfolio, and regional & global presence. Tier 1: revenue more than USD 1 billion; Tier 2: revenue between USD 501 and USD 999 million; and Tier 3: revenue between USD 101 and 500 million.

Note 2: Others include Design Engineer, Exterior Lighting Designer, etc.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the headlight control module market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The headlight control module market has been segmented by technology (halogen, LED, and xenon), by function (on/off function, bending/curve lights, cornering lights, high beam assist, and headlight leveling), by vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), by passenger vehicle segment (segment A, B, C, D, E, & F, SUV segment A, B, C, D, & E, and MPV), by region - Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the UK), North America (Canada, Mexico, and the US), and RoW (Brazil and South Africa)



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by product type technology: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2027, in terms of value, by headlight technology (halogen, LED, and xenon).

• Market Size, by function: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2027 in terms of value, by functions of headlight control module (on/off function, bending/curve lights, cornering lights, high beam assist, and headlight leveling).

• The report provides “competitive leadership mapping” that profiles key players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.

• The report also provides “Revenue Impact” section that helps the headlight control module manufacturers to understand the key impacting factors for the headlight control module market.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for the headlight control module market across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the headlight control module market.

