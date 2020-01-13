CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today that the Company’s Chairman and Founder, Terrence Patton, will speak at the Security Traders Association of Chicago’s (S.T.A.C.) 94th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting on January 15, 2020 at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, IL.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak at the upcoming S.T.A.C. event to discuss the milestones that were achieved in the cannabis industry in 2019 and what the biggest challenges will be in the new year,” said CannaTrac Chairman and Founder Terrence Patton. “We believe it is important to share investment knowledge regarding the vast potential of the cannabis and hemp industries and to come together to create solutions, like the CannaCard. We look forward to being part of the discussions and offering our expertise.”

Patton will speak on a panel discussion about current financial roadblocks in the cannabis industry from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The Security Traders Association of Chicago’s 94th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting will be geared towards the investment community and will focus on the cannabis industry’s progress in 2019 including major milestones, the significance of the SAFE Banking Act, and why 2019 was such an important year for the industry. The conference will take a forward look into 2020, discuss social equity, investing in cannabis and industry risks.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

