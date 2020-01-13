CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced that it has appointed John C. Martin, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Martin brings decades of executive leadership to Sarepta’s board, having played an instrumental role in building one of the world’s foremost biotechnology companies. During his 20-year tenure as chief executive officer of Gilead Sciences, he oversaw the growth of the company and development of its scientific portfolio into 24 marketed products.



“John’s business record is unparalleled, and he brings expertise and insight gleaned from leading the long-term, transformational growth of one of the industry’s premier companies that will add to the strength of the Sarepta board. We are incredibly fortunate to welcome him to the company’s board of directors,” said M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chairperson of Sarepta’s Board of Directors.

“Having introduced curative therapies, John’s vision, acumen, and wisdom are unique in our industry. As Sarepta prepares to deliver one-time therapies for rare diseases, John’s strategic guidance as a member of the company’s board will be invaluable as we work to change the model for how rare diseases are treated,” said Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer.

Dr. Martin served as the Executive Chairman and Chairman of Gilead Sciences, Inc., from March 2016 through March 2019, after having served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from June 2008 through March 2016 and President and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 through May 2008. He joined Gilead in 1990 as Vice President, Research and Development. Prior to Gilead, Dr. Martin held several leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Syntex Corporation. Martin currently serves on the Board of Directors at The Scripps Research Institute and Kronos Bio. Additionally, he served on the Centers for Disease Control/Health Resources and Services Administration’s Advisory Committee on HIV and STD Prevention and Treatment and was a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS. In 2008, Dr. Martin was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering and, in 2019, he received the National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society.

Dr. Martin holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago, an MBA from Golden Gate University and a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

Heidrick & Struggles led the search process for Sarepta.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in gene therapies for Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), MPS IIIA and other CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is fueled by an audacious but important mission: to profoundly improve and extend the lives of patients with rare genetic-based diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com .

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.