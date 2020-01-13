SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOgene, a leading provider of genomic and bioinformatic services in St. Louis, today announced it has selected Fluidigm’s (NASDAQ:FLDM) Advanta™ assays and microfluidics-based Juno™ system to expand its next-generation sequencing (NGS) services portfolio. Using Fluidigm’s recently released Advanta RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit as well as the Advanta RNA Fusions and Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assays, MOgene will increase the scale of its RNA sequencing services offering and introduce new high-value NGS assays for detection of RNA fusions and genetic mutations in cancer.



“Our mission at MOgene is to provide best-in-class next-generation sequencing services to research, pharma, biotech and government institutions,” said Craig Morley, CEO of MOgene. “Harnessing decades of experience providing comprehensive, highly customized and data-driven genomic solutions, we take a consultative approach to deliver on basic, translational and clinical research project goals for our clients.”

“The Juno microfluidic system and Advanta assays will enable us to efficiently expand our high-quality NGS assay menu and increase our laboratory productivity,” said Shaukat Rangwala, MOgene Senior VP Technical and Business Development. “In particular, we have been very impressed by the performance of the automated Advanta RNA-Seq Kit library preparation workflow in our laboratory and the significant reduction in total hands-on time that it provides.”

The Advanta assays, when used with Juno microfluidic systems, provide high-quality NGS results with as little as 10 nanograms of total RNA input. Additionally, they enable faster turnaround times, leading to a more efficient NGS library preparation process.

“RNA sequencing is a rapidly growing $1.2 billion market. Before the recent release of the Advanta RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep offering, sequencing customers lacked an efficient and scalable automated library preparation solution,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “We are very pleased that MOgene has selected Fluidigm® microfluidics technology to fuel its business growth. Empowering genomic service providers and other key customers with low-cost, scalable and automated solutions based on microfluidics technology is a core element of our growth strategy.”

About MOgene

MOgene, a pioneer in global genomic services since 2001, provides integrated, sample-to-insight solutions for a range of customers in the pharma, biotech, clinical and industrial markets. MOgene’s new 8,000-square-foot CLIA lab in St. Louis, MO, offers the most advanced wet lab and bioinformatics capabilities supported by experts who deliver highly customized, data-driven genomic services with industry-leading turnaround times and quality results. For more information, go to mogene.com.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, CyTOF, and Juno are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding market growth and demand, and the anticipated benefits to customers of, and applications for, Fluidigm products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

