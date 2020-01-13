Xenon’s Proprietary Programs Continue to Advance with Multiple Mid to Late Stage Clinical Trials Anticipated to be Underway in 2020
Xenon Eligible for Milestone Payments Based on the Advancement of Partnered Programs
Experienced Biotech Executive, Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, Joins Xenon’s Board of Directors
BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided a corporate update and outlined its key milestone opportunities for 2020.
Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Xenon is entering 2020 in a very strong position with an exciting portfolio of proprietary neurology-focused candidates in clinical development, a healthy balance sheet, and valued collaborators advancing partnered programs. We expect to have multiple mid to late stage clinical trials underway in 2020 putting us in a position to generate important clinical data in 2020.”
Dr. Pimstone continued, “We anticipate a number of important milestone events in 2020, including the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial with XEN496 in patients with KCNQ2-DEE, a severe and rare form of pediatric epilepsy. In addition to the ongoing XEN1101 Phase 2b clinical trial in adult focal epilepsy, where we anticipate top-line data later this year, we are also seeking to expand the clinical development of XEN1101 in 2020 as we evaluate additional potential clinical indications for this novel Kv7 potassium channel modulator. Additionally, we look forward to the results from a physician-led Phase 2 study examining XEN007 in treatment-resistant childhood absence epilepsy.”
Dr. Pimstone added, “We are also fortunate to work with great collaborators who continue to advance our partnered programs. Neurocrine has guided that it expects to file an IND in mid-2020 in order to start a Phase 2 clinical trial for XEN901 (now known as NBI-921352) in SCN8A-DEE pediatric patients. Flexion continues to develop its pre-clinical FX301 program focused on peripheral nerve block for control of post-operative pain, and anticipates initiating FX301 clinical trials in 2021.”
Anticipated Milestones
Proprietary Programs
Partnered Programs
Corporate Updates
Dr. Pimstone stated, “I am pleased to welcome Clarissa Desjardins to our Board of Directors. With her extensive biotechnology, entrepreneurial, and neuroscience background, Clarissa is a superb addition to Xenon’s Board. I expect her contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our clinical programs and strive to develop new therapeutics for patients in need. I also wish to thank Richard for his esteemed counsel and service on our Board of Directors. The Xenon team wishes him well in all of his future endeavors.”
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
