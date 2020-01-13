WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, announced today that Distribution International has selected them as their eCommerce platform of choice.



Distribution International is a leading distributor and fabricator of insulation and materials for the industrial, marine, commercial and government sectors. Based in Houston, TX, they have more than 90 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

“We must constantly evolve the way we do business to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, and the decision to move our business online is just one way we’re demonstrating our commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Darla Lentz, CIO at Distribution International. “By launching this new digital commerce experience, we’re showing our customers that we’ve not only heard their requests for an online solution, but we’re actively responding to that feedback by developing a differentiated eCommerce platform to meet their needs. And with their proven track record of success with other B2B companies, Unilog was the clear choice to help get us there, fast.”

Earlier this year, Unilog announced their Go90 rapid implementation program that promises to get new customers live on a leading B2B eCommerce website – integrated with their backed business system – in 90 days or less.

“We look for partners who demonstrate integrity in their operations, have a portfolio of proven success, and create solutions with market-leading functionality,” said Lentz. “Unilog checks all those boxes. They’ve also proven they can integrate with our other business applications, like our ERP system and tax compliance software. That was a key factor in our partner selection process.”

Over the past two months, Unilog has launched more than 20 new eCommerce sites for B2B companies, including Air Hydro Power, Mallory Safety & Supply, Texas Plumbing, Shively Supply, Kenny Pipe & Supply, Shearer Supply, and many more.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

About Distribution International

Founded in 1986, DI is a value-added distributor of insulation-related specialty fabricated products, HVAC products, and safety supplies in North America. The Houston-based company has over 90 locations and provides its customers with mission-critical products and services across the commercial building, chemicals, energy, power, railcar and marine end markets. The company has the broadest reach of any distributor in its market in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.distributioninternational.com .

