Louisville, CO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rab, an industry leader in merging the development of qualityoutdoor gear and apparel with sustainability and environmental awareness, will unveil theKhroma Ski Collection at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver in January, marking thecompany’s first-ever collection of high-performance ski gear.

“Khroma is born from within the current Rab apparel line. We knew that mountain people werealready skiing in Rab apparel and we wanted to give them a tight collection that shares DNAand fits within the rest of the Rab line,” said Jon Frederick, U.S. Country Manager at Rab.“Khroma gives you the freedom of movement, comfort, and protection you would expect fromany Rab piece with a feature set designed specifically for big days in the backcountry.”

The Khroma Ski Collection is highlighted by the cutting-edge Khroma GTX, a jacket designed for ultimate protection whileskiing. The Khroma GTX is breathable, durable, and rugged,made from 100 percent recycled face fabric using two types ofGORE-TEXTM Pro. The jacket includes an arm pocket for a skipass and a chest pass pocket for an avalanche transceiver, andfor added projection from the snow, the GTX has a removablepowder skirt and fully adjustable snow cuffs. It also boasts aski-helmet compatible hood with two-way adjustment.

Also new to Rab is the Khroma Kharve, a fully-tapedhighly weather-resistant jacket featuring aGORE-TEXTM Infinium shell and Stratusrecycled insulation for cold powder skidescents and winter belay duty.Body-mapped Stratus insulation regulatesheat retention between the chest and arms,and the jacket’s internal stash pockets are bigenough to keep bottles warm and dry outclimbing skins. The Kharve excels in the worst of cold, damp or windy winter conditions.

Rab will also debut the Khroma Kinetic, a jacket made to skieverything from resort laps to ski mountaineering technicaldescents. Coined a ‘Soft’ Hardshell, the face fabric is a newProflex woven fabric that prioritizes durability without sacrificingflexibility. The jacket is truly waterproof but still breathable whentemps rise, using vents specifically designed for skiing andskinning and a through flow ventilation system to regulate bodytemps on the slopes.

Rab will also unveil its Khroma TourInfinium Glove, a next-levelbackcountry ski glove withGORE-TEXTM Infinium Windstoppertechnology. The Infinium offers superdexterous grip for precision whenadjusting bindings, using skins and handling ropes, and PittardsArmor-tan leather in the palm and thumb offer water resistances withmicroscopic ceramic plates that increase durability and the life of theglove even in the toughest of conditions. Gore-tex Infinium windprooftech is integrated into the gloves lining for added weather resistance.The glove is out-sewn for grip comfort and strength.

The Outdoor Retailer Snow Show will run from Jan. 29-30 at the Denver Convention Center.

About Rab®

It was here in Northern England in 1981 that celebrated climbing innovator, and adventurer Rab Carrington set up theequipment company that bears his name today. His goal was simple: to make an honest, rugged climbing kit thatcould perform at the highest level. Every Rab® piece was created by hand and rigorously tested by the man himselfor friends and fellow climbers encountering the most extreme conditions. Today, we are ceaseless in our commitmentto Rab’s exacting standards, ingenuity, and pioneering spirit. We make rugged, high-performance mountain clothingand equipment that give you absolute protection, comfort, and freedom on the hill, crag, or peak. We use cutting edgematerials as well as time-tested ones such as premium quality European down. Nothing fancy or over-engineered –just honest, hard-working pieces that you’d rather repair than replace. By climbers for climbers.

