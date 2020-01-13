AB Kauno Energija and UAB Fortum Heat Lietuva have signed an agreement on purchase and sale of Palemonas neighbourhood heating plant in Kaunas, under which AB Kauno Energija acquires an automated 2.4 MW capacity gas boiler-house along with heat supply network and related equipment from UAB Fortum Heat Lietuva and starting from February 1, 2020 will commence heat supply activities in this neighbourhood.

The notary agreement on real estate purchase will have to be signed.

The price of heat supplied by AB Kauno Energija will be applied to Palemonas heat consumers as before.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Senior Economist of Technology and Economic Analysis Department, tel. +370 37 305 855