BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, is pleased to announce that Larry Chin, formerly of Rockwell Automation, has joined the company as Head of Sales. With demand for RightHand’s solution continuing to rise in the US and internationally, Chin will leverage his successful track record in leading automation technology companies to sustainable growth and profitability.



Chin joins RightHand with over 20 years of sales, business development, and marketing experience in the industrial automation, machinery, and life science markets. Having previously worked in the robotics tooling industry, and as a patent holder of various robotic grippers and devices, Chin also brings a strong background in robotic solutions.

In his most recent role, he served as Global Sales Manager and head of commercial operations for the Independent Cart Technology (ICT) business unit at Rockwell Automation, which he joined via their acquisition of MagneMotion in 2016. There, Chin led the commercial strategy for the ICT to increase awareness and sales; managed a team of global direct sales account managers; and worked with the Global Sales Organization and distributors to grow ICT product sales.

“RightHand Robotics is a global leader in the industry and I am thrilled to be joining their team,” Chin stated. “I believe in working with innovative organizations that are focused on creating game-changing solutions for their customers, and RightHand is doing just that. In this pivotal time of rapidly increasing robotic piece-picking adoption, I am looking forward to sharing my experience to drive RightHand’s growth in the market.”

“Larry’s unique background in building sales via a global mix of direct and partner channels in automation and robotics makes him a key addition to the company,” said Yaro Tenzer, co-founder and CEO of RightHand Robotics. “With more retail and grocery customer activity moving online, the need for robotic picking solutions in warehouses and fulfillment centers is only getting stronger. As our RightPick solution continues to advance and expand, Larry’s knowledge will help us reach the companies that are leading the race to ignite growth via new ‘bricks and clicks’ strategies.”

Chin holds a Certificate in Business Management from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, a Masters in Management from Lesley University, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The announcement is made in conjunction with NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show , taking place January 12-14 in New York, where RightHand will be demonstrating its RightPick solution at booth #7052 in the Innovation Lab .

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The software-driven, hardware-enabled modular solution is capable of adapting to any picking situation bringing reliability to order fulfillment in growing industries such as electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and more. RHR was founded in 2014 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in the U.S. near Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact details:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics

media@righthandrobotics.com

+1-978-750-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb967f10-c750-4bd8-b653-b2e76a3f6d84