MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, has partnered with Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), to offer Livongo Members the ability to synch data from their Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with the Livongo platform, providing access to key insights and Health Nudges™ from Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform based on their CGM data.



The Dexcom G6 system accurately measures glucose levels just beneath the surface of the skin and sends data wirelessly every five minutes. The G6 includes a slim, water-resistant sensor that is discreet, easy to insert, and is FDA-cleared to make diabetes treatment decisions without confirmatory fingersticks or calibration*. The system features customizable alarms and alerts to warn users of dangerous glucose levels, even while they are asleep.

“Combining Dexcom’s leading Continuous Glucose Monitoring technology with Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform will give our Members the next level of vital data insights they need to effectively manage their diabetes and all aspects of their health,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. “As Livongo consistently delivers an industry leading Member experience, clinical outcomes, and validated costs savings, we continue to gain momentum in partnering with other innovative organizations across the healthcare ecosystem that enhance our AI+AI engine and provide an even better experience for our Members. Our new partnership with Dexcom is a significant step in our journey to make it easier for our Members to stay healthy.”

Through the partnership, Livongo can now aggregate data from the Dexcom G6, cross-reference with proprietary blood pressure and weight data from its connected devices, and then use advanced data science to interpret that data and offer Members personalized health insights, or Health Nudges, based on their comprehensive health profile. Joint Livongo and Dexcom Members will also have access to 24/7 support from Livongo’s certified health coaches.

“Together, Dexcom and Livongo provide the opportunity for people with diabetes to easily access the leading technology and insights they need to stay healthy,” said Kevin Sayer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dexcom. “Through a careful combination of clinical expertise, data science, and human coaching, the combined solution offers our users an even greater ability to understand themselves, their conditions, and what they need to get and stay healthy.”

As of September 30, 2019, Livongo currently has more than 770 clients, including more than 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, and two of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers as partners. A 2019 study in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company demonstrated that Livongo for Diabetes Members were more empowered and less distressed in diabetes self-management, when compared to non-Members. A separate 2019 Journal of Medical Economics study found that the Livongo for Diabetes program delivered an $88 per member monthly reduction in medical spending for Livongo Members and that employers experienced a positive return on investment in one year1.

About Dexcom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with diabetes

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to care for the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

