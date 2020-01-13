WESTMINSTER, CA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it had set new quarterly and annual revenue records for 2019 and reported on key milestones for the year.
Financial Highlights
Technical & Commercial Highlights
BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “During 2019, we accomplished both commercial and technical breakthroughs in every operating unit, closing out the year by being named ‘Cleantech Company of the Year’ for Southern California by Sustain Southern California. Our award-winning technologies are validated and marching ahead to commercial adoption. While we are proud of our accomplishments, we are certainly not satisfied because we believe our innovations will continue to grow and find large commercial markets around the world. We have only scratched the surface of our future potential.”
Mr. Calvert continued, “We expect the upward trends in revenue to continue. With appropriate growth capital and continued sales increases from our distributors, we believe we can grow our monthly revenue from $175k+ per month to over $350k+ a month by the end of the year, representing a 2X growth rate or more.
We have set forth the following goals for 2020:
Odor-No-More
BLEST Engineering
BioLargo Water
Clyra Medical Technologies
We are very excited about 2020 and believe that our long-term stockholders will realize substantial value as we continue building a successful company. BioLargo’s depth of talent and technology is amazing and they position us well to be the solution provider of choice for clients and partners around the world.”
About BioLargo, Inc.
BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.
Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
Contact Information Dennis Calvert President and CEO BioLargo, Inc. 888-400-2863
