Hørsholm, Denmark, 13 January 2019 – Oncology Venture A/S (“OV” or the “Company”) today announced that an update of its ongoing clinical development of the PARP inhibitor, 2X-121, will be presented at an upcoming meeting in Boston on January 28-30th.



Oncology Venture, a company developing novel cancer treatments along with its best in class companion diagnostic technology, the Drug Response Predictor (DRP®), today announces that an update of the company’s ongoing clinical development of its proprietary PARP inhibitor 2X-121 “Titled: A novel drug specific multigene mRNA biomarker for the PARP/Tankyrase inhibitor 2X-121” has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming PARP & DDR Inhibitor Summit taking place in Boston on January 28th-30th, gathering VPs, Heads and Directors of Translational Oncology, Target Discovery, and Early Drug Development companies. The poster includes data from the use of a 2X-121 specific DRP® biomarker that the company has developed to enable the selection of patients most likely to respond to the drug.

Title: “A novel drug specific multigene mRNA biomarker for the PARP/Tankyrase inhibitor 2X-121”

Session: Poster Session

Date and Time: January 29th at 3:15 pm Eastern Time

Presenter: Dr. Marie Foegh

“We are delighted to be presenting some of our development data in support of our PARP inhibitor 2X-121 at the upcoming PARP & DDR summit meeting as we expect it will enhance the awareness for our unique compound and the DRP® platform.” said Steve Carchedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncology Venture. “Our novel multi-targeted approach to hitting both PARP and Tankyrase, we believe will provide an improved clinical impact compared to other PARP inhibitors currently approved and/or under development. We look forward to sharing the data set following its presentation later this month”.



The company has chosen to publish this announcement now, even though the company is of the opinion that the contents of this announcement does not constitute information which will impact the company’s share price.

However, in the light of the recent events the company finds that expedited access to this information is relevant in order to provide the highest level of transparency for the members of the general public interested in the news flow from the company.

About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The Company’s current priority program focus is for advancement of 2X-121, IXEMPRA®, and Dovitinib: 2X-121 – a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone) – an approved and marketed (U.S.) microtubule inhibitor being advanced for Phase 2 development (in EU) for treatment of breast cancer; Dovitinib – a post Phase 3 product, being prepared for a US NDA approval filing in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In addition, the company holds the rights for additional four programs: LiPlaCis® – a liposomal formulation of cisplatin for the treatment of breast cancer; 2X-111 – a targeted, liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast cancer; Irofulven – a DNA damaging agent for the treatment of breast cancer; and APO010 – an immuno-oncology product for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Oncology Venture uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

