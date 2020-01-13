UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ)

In a novel analysis by Stockpicker, an independent Swedish financial firm focusing on stock and fund analysis, LIDDS is listed as one of twelve interesting shares to invest in for 2020.

Stockpicker sees 2020 as an eventful year with several inflection points for LIDDS, combined with a relatively low risk profile in the short term as Liproca® Depot should be close to more licensing deals and a phase III study. Stockpicker highlights that LIDDS is operated with relatively low costs and that license agreements and milestone payments can provide significant cash contributions. In addition, LIDDS has historically shown a shareholder-friendly strategy and successfully completed minor directed share issues at limited discounts.

The full analysis in Swedish is found here:

https://www.stockpicker.se/senaste-nytt/lidds-handelserikt-ar-vantar

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

