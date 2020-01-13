Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Virtualization and Softwarization by SDN and NFV Solutions, Applications, Deployment, Service Providers and Enterprise 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the network virtualization and softwarization market involving the implementation and operation of software-defined networking and network function virtualization. The report evaluates both SDN and NFV for communication service providers and enterprises. The report provides SDN and NFV forecasts by solution, application, deployment mode, service providers and enterprise for 2020 to 2025.



Software-defined Networking



Arising from the demands of pervasive cloud computing and changes in the way ICT groups approach networking, Software Defined Networking (SDN) represents a merging of hardware and software resources and networking functionality into a software-based virtual network.



The key concept of SDN is to move control out of the switches into a dedicated server that has a global view of the network state. This breaks fundamentally with existing principles of layer 2 and layer 3 networking where each switch has autonomous control.



An approach to building computer networks that separates and abstracts elements of these systems, SDN allows system administrators to rapidly provision network connections in mechanized fashion rather than manually configuring. In software architecture terms, SDN requires some method for the Control Plane to communicate with the Data Plane.



Virtualization within a computing context refers to the act of creating a virtual version of a resource including, but not limited to a virtual computer hardware platform, operating system (OS), storage device, or computer network resources.



Various technologies are involved in virtualization including those that allow for interface between platforms over an Application Programming Interface (API). One such API-dependent technology is SDN, which allows network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of lower-level functionality.



Network Function Virtualization



SDN is often mentioned in one breath with Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Although SDN and NFV are often deployed together, they are separate concepts with different aims. NFV is a telecom led initiative that aims to utilize standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many telecom network equipment types onto industry-standard high-volume servers, switches, and storage.



NFV relocates network functions such as soft switches, HSS, IMS, OSS and BSS from dedicated devices to generic virtualized servers. One could say that NFV does for communications what server and storage virtualization did for computing.



NFV involves implementing network functions in software that can run on a range of industry-standard server hardware, and that can be moved to, or instantiated in, various locations in the network as required, without the need to install new proprietary equipment.



SDN & NFV Interworking



SDN and virtualization are poised to transform network and service architecture thanks to improvements in technologies that offer improved performance and lower costs. However, some data centers use SDN but do not offer NFV as a service. And although a less likely scenario, a service provider can support NFV without having an SDN enabled network. In short, NFV usually runs over SDN enabled networks, but not all SDN networks need to provide NFV.



Many telecom initiatives, such as the implementation and operation of edge computing, are built upon the pillars of SDN, NFV, and cloud technologies. We see many of these initiatives involving both SDN and NFV evolving to become increasingly applicable to many different CSP and enterprise environments and use case scenarios.



However, many efforts are silo-based, meaning that they are not cross-platform or cross-CSP. This will continue to a certain extent, but we also see a developing need for a federated platform to act as a development environment as well as test-bed and field trial operations in a cross-technology, cross-service provider framework. This platform will address SDN devices, controllers, and applications.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Introduction

1.1 Topics Covered

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Target Audience

1.4 Companies Researched



2 SDN Technical Brief

2.1 The Evolution of the Internet

2.2 The History of SDN

2.3 What Is SDN?

2.4 SDN Switches

2.5 Controller

2.6 SDN Applications

2.7 Deploying SDN

2.8 Network Function Virtualization



3 Standards and Open Source

3.1 OpenFlow

3.2 Open Source SDN Controllers

3.3 Open SDN Switches

3.4 Languages



4 SDN Trends

4.1 SDN Selling Proposition

4.2 SDN Restraints

4.3 Evaluating SDN Interest Level



5 Service Provider SDN Strategies

5.1 The Case for SDN

5.2 The Service Provider Dilemma

5.3 Service Provider Case Studies

5.3.1 AT&T

5.3.2 NTT

5.3.3 Orange

5.3.4 Telefonica

5.3.5 Other Service Providers



6 SDN Vendor Strategies

6.1 SDN Challenges Business Models

6.2 The Vendor Dilemma

6.3 The SDN Vendor Landscape

6.4 SDN Vendor Case Studies

6.4.1 Accenture

6.4.2 Nokia Networks

6.4.3 Big Switch

6.4.4 Brocade

6.4.5 Cisco

6.4.6 Dell EMC

6.4.7 Ericsson

6.4.8 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.4.9 Huawei

6.4.10 IBM

6.4.11 Juniper

6.4.12 NEC

6.4.13 Nokia

6.4.14 Oracle

6.4.15 Other Vendors



7 Enterprise SDN Strategies

7.1 The Case for Enterprise SDN

7.2 Enterprise Case Studies

7.2.1 Facebook

7.2.2 Goldman Sachs

7.2.3 Google

7.2.4 Microsoft



8 SDN Market Outlook and Forecasts

8.1 Global SDN 2020-2025

8.2 SDN by Solution Type 2020-2025

8.2.1 SDN by Network, OS, and Application 2020-2025

8.2.2 SDN Network Devices 2020-2025

8.2.3 SDN Network Devices by Proprietary and White Box 2020-2025

8.3 SDN by Implementation Type 2020-2025

8.4 SDN by Deployment Model 2020-2025

8.4.1 Software Defined Everything 2020-2025

8.4.2 Software-Defined Datacenter Market 2020-2025

8.5 SDN by Market Segment 2020-2025

8.5.1 SDN by Service Providers 2020-2025

8.5.2 SDN by Enterprise Vertical 2020-2025

8.6 SDN Markets by Regions 2020-2025



9 NFV Market Outlook and Forecasts

9.1 Global NFV Market 2020-2025

9.2 NFV by Solution 2020-2025

9.3 NFV by Deployment Type 2020-2025

9.4 NFV by Network (Core and Radio) and Customer Equipment 2020-2025

9.5 NFV by Market Segment 2020-2025

9.5.1 Carrier Grade NFV 2020-2025

9.5.2 NFV Markets by Industry 2020-2025



10 Migrating to SDN

10.1 Business Over Technology

10.2 Agile Migration

10.3 The Migration Process



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

AT&T

Big Switch

Brocade

Cisco

Dell EMC

Ericsson

Facebook

Goldman Sachs

Google

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Juniper

Microsoft

NEC

Nokia

Nokia Networks

NTT

Oracle

Orange

Telefonica

