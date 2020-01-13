New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Insulin Market is forecast to reach USD 35.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulin therapy is used for the treatment of patients with all types of diabetes.
The need for insulin therapy depends upon the balance between insulin resistance and insulin secretion. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment permanently unless they receive a whole organ pancreas transplant or an islet. Type 2 diabetes patients require insulin as their beta-cell function lowers over time.
Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019: approximate 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and by 2045 this is expected to rise to 700 million. A growing number of diabetic patients are propelling the demand for insulin.
The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness an increasing demand in the forecast period owing to growing awareness pertaining to medical treatments and care, rising health care sector, and an increase in R&D activities. Further, a rapid increase in the diabetic population and increasing adoption of insulin administration are driving the market demand in the region.
